Skip to main content

Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Named 2022 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten in receptions per game, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns so far in 2022. He was among 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones was among 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club  Foundation announced Monday. 

The award is given annually to college football's best receiver, regardless of position. Last year's recipient was former Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison. 

Jones, a transfer from Iowa in the offseason, leads the Big Ten Conference in receptions per game (8.5), receiving yards (1,056) and receiving touchdowns (11) so far during the 2022 season. 

The Boilermakers have had several talented wide receivers in recent years. Taylor Stubblefield earned the Biletnikoff Award in 2004, and David Bell was a finalist last season. Both players finished as consensus All-Americans at their position.

Last year with the Hawkeyes, Jones had just 21 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns. He needed just three games to surpass those marks with a new program. In his debut showing with the Purdue offense, he recorded 12 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown against Penn State in the team's season opener.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jones caught nine passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of play against Indiana State. Against Syracuse in Week 3, he went for a career-high 188 yards to go along with one score, becoming the eighth player in program history to record three straight 100-yard receiving games. 

The former Hawkeye went for over 100 yards in three straight games again for the Boilermakers in matchups against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa. 

Three finalists will be selected on Monday, Nov. 28. The winner of the award will be announced Thursday, Dec. 8, on ESPN as part of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

2022 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

  • Jordan Addison, USC
  • Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • Nathaniel Dell, Houston
  • Josh Downs, North Carolina
  • Zay Flowers, Boston College
  • Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
  • Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
  • Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
  • Quentin Johnston, TCU
  • Charlie Jones, Purdue
  • Rashee Rice, SMU
  • Keylon Stokes, Tulsa

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

braden smith yell vs marquette
Basketball

Purdue Guard Braden Smith Named Big Ten Basketball Freshman of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
tom allen indiana 2022
Football

Indiana Coach Tom Allen Previews Rivalry Matchup Against Purdue

By D.J. Fezler
caleb furst crowd vs marquette
Basketball

Purdue Enters Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler
Devin mockobee breaks tackle vs illinois
Football

Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee's Status Uncertain Ahead of Game Against Indiana

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue O-Line vs Northwestern
Football

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 17-9 Victory Against Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
Kobe Lewis vs Northwestern
Football

Purdue Offense Finds Balance Without Gus Hartwig, Devin Mockobee in Win Over Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
Aidan O'connell vs northwestern senior day
Football

Purdue Football Hangs on to Beat Northwestern 17-9 in Final Home Game of the Season

By D.J. Fezler
Jalen Graham tackle northwestern
Football

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Northwestern in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler