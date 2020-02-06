BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Returning Jersey is One More Grand Gesture from Raheem Mostert

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a special bond between former Purdue running back Raheem Mostert and Damien Williams, the Super Bowl hero for the Kansas City Chiefs. Both were undrafted backs who bonded during their brief time together with the Miami Dolphins, and they've remained great friends ever since.

Following Sunday's Super Bowl game, where Mostert's San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chiefs, the two had a nice moment together at the end of the game. They talked, hugged and then swapped jerseys, which has become something of a tradition in sports.

A bad tradition.

Mostert figured that out, too. Though it was a nice gesture to do the swap, they should have kept their own jerseys, because oftentimes this Super Bowl glory is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

That's why it really felt good to see that Mostert went to Twitter Wednesday night and said that he was going to return Williams' game-worn jersey to him.

  • "... This belongs to YOU and yours! You did your thing. Hand this down for generations! PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs @TooLoose26

This move just further solidifies what kind of person Mostert is. America learned all about the little-known back from Purdue, who had a so-so career in West Lafayette from 2010 to 2014 and bounced around with six other NFL teams before settling in San Francisco.

He became a breakout star during the playoffs, rushing for 210 yards in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. He rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

He also got paid for his great work, signing a 3-year, $8.7 million contract with the 49ers late last month.

Mostert joked about putting the Williams jersey on eBay, and Williams knew what he gave away. too.

Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show and they talked about his relationship with Mostert, and the jersey swap.

"You realize the jersey you gave away, because you won and they didn't, that the jersey you gave him is worth a lot more,'' Kimmel said. 

"That's funny you say that, because my mom was like, 'Where's your jersey,?' Williams said with a hearty laugh to Kimmel. "Yeah, I gave it away.' ''

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cult Hero Tommy Luce Helps Purdue Hit 100 in Style

Tommy Luce, the cult hero walk-on at Purdue, put an emphatic exclamation mark on Wednesday night's blowout, keeping it 100.

tombrew94

Purdue's Offense Explodes in Rout of No. 17 Iowa

The Purdue Boilermakers were nearly perfect in grabbing another home win over a ranked team, crushing the Iowa Hawkeyes 104-68.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: A Huge Challenge Awaits with Garza, Hawkeyes

Iowa has surprised some by staying in the hunt for a Big Ten title, and big man Luka Garza has been a big reason why.

tombrew94

Purdue adds Terrance Jamison as defensive line coach

The former Wisconsin defensive lineman has a dozen years of coaching experience, spending last season at Air Force.

tombrew94

Stefanovic Enjoying Carryover From Game-Winning Shot

Friends and family were blowing up his phone over the weekend after Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic hit the game-winning shot at Northwestern on Saturday.

tombrew94

Big Ten Daily, Volume 6: Michigan, Ohio State as 'Bottom-Feeders' is Laughable

Michigan and Ohio State may be near the bottom of the Big Ten standing, but they are former top-4 teams this season, and they're still dangerous.

tombrew94

Disappointing Ending to Mostert's Fairy-Tale Run in Super Bowl

It only took a decade for Purdue's Raheem Mostert to become an overnight sensation in the NFL, but his wild dream-ride throughout the playoffs ended with a loss in the Super Bowl.

tombrew94

Stefanovic Saves Purdue, Beats Northwestern With Late 3-Pointer

Purdue finishes the game with a wild 11-0 run and beats Northwestern on Sasha Stefanovic's 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

tombrew94

GameDay Preview: What to Know About the Northwestern Wildcats

The Northwestern Wildcats are struggling to get wins, but they've got some talented youngsters who are hungry to turn things around for coach Chris Collins.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Purdue Can't Afford Slip-Up at Struggling Northwestern

With an NCAA Tournament bid still on the line, the Purdue Boilermakers have to look at Satruday's game against the Northwestern Wildcats as a must-win situation.

tombrew94