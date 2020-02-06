Returning Jersey is One More Grand Gesture from Raheem Mostert

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a special bond between former Purdue running back Raheem Mostert and Damien Williams, the Super Bowl hero for the Kansas City Chiefs. Both were undrafted backs who bonded during their brief time together with the Miami Dolphins, and they've remained great friends ever since.

Following Sunday's Super Bowl game, where Mostert's San Francisco 49ers lost to the Chiefs, the two had a nice moment together at the end of the game. They talked, hugged and then swapped jerseys, which has become something of a tradition in sports.

A bad tradition.

Mostert figured that out, too. Though it was a nice gesture to do the swap, they should have kept their own jerseys, because oftentimes this Super Bowl glory is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

That's why it really felt good to see that Mostert went to Twitter Wednesday night and said that he was going to return Williams' game-worn jersey to him.

"... This belongs to YOU and yours! You did your thing. Hand this down for generations! PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs @TooLoose26

This move just further solidifies what kind of person Mostert is. America learned all about the little-known back from Purdue, who had a so-so career in West Lafayette from 2010 to 2014 and bounced around with six other NFL teams before settling in San Francisco.

He became a breakout star during the playoffs, rushing for 210 yards in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. He rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

He also got paid for his great work, signing a 3-year, $8.7 million contract with the 49ers late last month.

Mostert joked about putting the Williams jersey on eBay, and Williams knew what he gave away. too.

Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show and they talked about his relationship with Mostert, and the jersey swap.

"You realize the jersey you gave away, because you won and they didn't, that the jersey you gave him is worth a lot more,'' Kimmel said.

"That's funny you say that, because my mom was like, 'Where's your jersey,?' Williams said with a hearty laugh to Kimmel. "Yeah, I gave it away.' ''