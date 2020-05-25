BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Right or Wrong? Purdue's Jeff Brohm Ranked 8th Among Big Ten Coaches

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rankings are oftentimes subjective, and when it comes to ranking the coaches in the Big Ten from top to bottom, it becomes VERY subjective.

So when Dustin Schutte of Saturday Tradition took his swipe at it this weekend, he placed Purdue's Jeff Brohm in the No. 8 spot out of the 14 Big Ten coaches.

Brohm has been at Purdue for three years and has posted a 17-21 overall record. He's 12-15 overall in the Big Ten, but has a few notable scalps, upsetting No. 2-ranked Ohio State in 2018 and had wins over three ranked teams during a six-week stretch of that season (Boston College and Iowa were the others).

Brohm has also beaten Indiana twice for the Old Oaken Bucket, losing only in overtime in 2019 to end a disappointing 4-8 season that was wrecked by injuries.

Here's what Schutte should about Brohm at No. 8:

"Brohm is coming off his worst season at Purdue, but the number of injuries the team dealt with was unprecedented. Still, Brohm walked into a program that had been desolate for four seasons, guided the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl appearances, upset No. 2 Ohio State in 2018 and has won two Old Oaken Bucket games. The bar will be set a little bit higher in 2020 for Brohm and Purdue and it’s time to start looking more like a B1G West contender.''

CBS Sports did something similar recently, ranking all 65 Power 5 coaches with a panel of experts. Brohm checked in at No. 44, dropping 16 spots from a year earlier after that disappointing season.

Here was Saturday Tradition's order:

  1. James Franklin, Penn State
  2. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
  3. Ryan Day, Ohio State
  4. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
  5. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
  6. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
  7. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
  8. Jeff Brohm, Purdue
  9. Tom Allen, Indiana
  10. Scott Frost, Nebraska
  11. Lovie Smith, Illinois
  12. Mel Tucker, Michigan State
  13. Greg Schiano, Rutgers
  14. Mike Locksley, Maryland

Brohm is the second-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, making $6.6 million per year, behind just Harbaugh ($7.5 million) at Michigan. He's the eighth highest-paid coach in the country, 

Salary and rankings aren't meshed at the moment. So we'll see down the road if that changes.

What are your thoughts on the ranking? Please feel free to comment in the section below and his the FOLLOW button in the top right corner to get all of over great Purdue content at no charge.

Related Purdue football stories

  • DIFFERENT CAMPUS: Purdue athletes will be returning to campus soon, and when they get there, things are going to be completely different. CLICK HERE
  • NO MEDIA DAYS: The Big Ten has postposed its annual summertime gala, Big Ten Media Days, in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CLICK HERE
  • BRYCEN HOPKINS' BIG DAY: Surrounded by family and a few close friends, Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins loved celebrating the NFL Draft and getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with those so close to him. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Surprise, Surprise: Purdue on List of Teams That Have Contacted Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

Justin Smith played nearly 100 games at Indiana, but he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and Purdue was one of the first teams to contact him.

tombrew94

Haarms Fires Good Parting Shot: 'All I Have to Say is 7-0 to Indiana'

Former Purdue center Matt Haarms was on the Titus & Tate podcast on Friday and he said he had "great respect'' for Matt Painter and loved taking a shot at arch-rival Indiana.

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

Big Ten Postposes Annual Media Days Event in Chicago in July

Big Ten Media Days always has been the first event to kick off the conference's football season, but the July event for coaches, players and media won't take place this year.

tombrew94

Happy 84th Birthday to Legendary Purdue Basketball Coach Gene Keady

Gene Keady, the legendary basketball coach who patrolled the Purdue sidelines for 25 years and won six Big Ten titles, turns 84 years old on Thursday.

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

NCAA Lifts Ban on Football, Basketball Players Working Out on Campus

Players can start to return to Purdue's campus on June 1, which is a welcome sign after more than two months of closures and cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Don't Be Surprised if Nojel Eastern Never Plays at Michigan

If Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern indeed has to sit out a full season at Michigan, his impatience to turn pro might lead to another hasty — and poor — decision.

tombrew94

What Tom Izzo Said About Purdue's Matt Painter, NCAA's Transfer Problems

Tom Izzo, the Hall of Fame coach from Michigan State, applauded Matt Painter's take on recent transfers, and is worried about what future transfer rules might do to the game.

tombrew94

Purdue's Ryan Newman: 'I Feel Like a Complete Walking Miracle'

Ryan Newman survived a horrific wreck during the Daytona 500 in February, and he's excited to get back to racing this weekend when the NASCAR season resumes on Sunday.

tombrew94

Commissioners Discuss Options for College Football Season

Sports Illustrated had the chance to talk to all the power brokers in college football about what might happen this fall, and they're all over the place in what might happen.

tombrew94