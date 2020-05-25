Right or Wrong? Purdue's Jeff Brohm Ranked 8th Among Big Ten Coaches

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rankings are oftentimes subjective, and when it comes to ranking the coaches in the Big Ten from top to bottom, it becomes VERY subjective.

So when Dustin Schutte of Saturday Tradition took his swipe at it this weekend, he placed Purdue's Jeff Brohm in the No. 8 spot out of the 14 Big Ten coaches.

Brohm has been at Purdue for three years and has posted a 17-21 overall record. He's 12-15 overall in the Big Ten, but has a few notable scalps, upsetting No. 2-ranked Ohio State in 2018 and had wins over three ranked teams during a six-week stretch of that season (Boston College and Iowa were the others).

Brohm has also beaten Indiana twice for the Old Oaken Bucket, losing only in overtime in 2019 to end a disappointing 4-8 season that was wrecked by injuries.

Here's what Schutte should about Brohm at No. 8:

"Brohm is coming off his worst season at Purdue, but the number of injuries the team dealt with was unprecedented. Still, Brohm walked into a program that had been desolate for four seasons, guided the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl appearances, upset No. 2 Ohio State in 2018 and has won two Old Oaken Bucket games. The bar will be set a little bit higher in 2020 for Brohm and Purdue and it’s time to start looking more like a B1G West contender.''

CBS Sports did something similar recently, ranking all 65 Power 5 coaches with a panel of experts. Brohm checked in at No. 44, dropping 16 spots from a year earlier after that disappointing season.

Here was Saturday Tradition's order:

James Franklin, Penn State Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Ryan Day, Ohio State Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern Jim Harbaugh, Michigan P.J. Fleck, Minnesota Jeff Brohm, Purdue Tom Allen, Indiana Scott Frost, Nebraska Lovie Smith, Illinois Mel Tucker, Michigan State Greg Schiano, Rutgers Mike Locksley, Maryland

Brohm is the second-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, making $6.6 million per year, behind just Harbaugh ($7.5 million) at Michigan. He's the eighth highest-paid coach in the country,

Salary and rankings aren't meshed at the moment. So we'll see down the road if that changes.

