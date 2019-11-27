Purdue
VIDEO: Meet the Opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers

tombrew94

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue has kept the Old Oaken Bucket at home in West Lafayette the past two seasons, but Indiana is intent on changing that this season.

The Hoosiers have had a great year, posting 7-4 record thus far. They are already bowl eligible, which hasn't been the case lately. For Tom Allen's first two seasons, getting bowl eliglble meant beating Purdue as a 5-6 team, and he hasn't been able to do it yet.

But Indiana is much improved this year, especially on offense, where first-year offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer is a Frank Broyles Award semifinalist, as one of the top assistant coaches in the country.

In our weekly "Meet the Opponent" video, we look at the success Indiana has had throwing the ball this season, and using two quarterbacks — Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey — in the process. Indiana leads the Big Ten in passing yards.

Se also discuss a potential issue at running back for Indiana with sophomore star Stevie Scott banged up. He had to leave Indiana's game with Michigan last week, and didn't return with a lower leg injury. He's a game-time decision this week. If he can't go, seldom-used backs Sampson James and Ronnie Walker Jr. will have to pick up the slack.

Indiana has struggled against the pass lately, which is an encouraging sign for Purdue. The 4-7 Boilermakers have been good through the air, so they hope to find an advantage there. Michigan's Shea Patterson threw for 366 yards and 5 touchdown passes a week ago.

Here's the video:

