How to Watch Purdue Football Spring Game on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue football will have its 2022 spring game at noon ET on Saturday, April 9, inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Admittance is free for fans, and the game will also be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is set to hold the team's first spring game since before the start of the 2019 season on Saturday. The event will feature traditional offensive scoring while the defense earns points based on specific stops. 

Back in 2019, the Boilermaker defense emerged victorious by a score of 53-39 over the offense. The offseason game caps off the program's spring training schedule, which featured a total of 14 practices leading up to the intrasquad matchup. 

For fans looking to spectate the event, it is free admittance to the public and will also be broadcast live on television. Gates will open at 11 p.m. ET for entry into the stadium. 

What: Purdue Football 2022 Spring Game

When: Saturday, April 9, at noon ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue football is coming off a memorable 2021 campaign, earning a 9-4 overall record. It was the program's first nine-win season since 2003, which featured two victories over top-five opponents in Iowa and Michigan State. The team capped off the year with a thrilling 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee in the Transperfect Music City Bowl in Nashville. 

Coach Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has now led the program to three bowl appearances in five seasons, including two victories. 

The forecast for Saturday's game is a high of 44 degrees with cloudy skies and a 22% chance of rain. Flurries or snow showers are possible, with northwest winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour. 

