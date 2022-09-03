2024 Brownsburg Forward Kanon Catchings Commits to Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball earned its second commitment for the class of 2024 as Brownsburg High School forward Kanon Catchings announced his pledge to the program on Friday.

Catchings is a 6-foot-6, 165-pound prospect out of Brownsburg, Ind., and is currently unrated in the national rankings. He made an official visit to campus on Sept. 1 before confirming his commitment via social media.

Catchings, a junior at Brownsburg high school, committed to Purdue over Xavier University.

He is the son of former Illinois women's basketball star Tauja Catchings. She was the Ms. Basketball of Illinois in 1996 before becoming the first Illini player to record more than 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals during her college career.

Tauja's younger sister is former Tennessee standout and WNBA Champion Tamika Catchings, who was a first-round draft pick by the Indiana Fever in 2001. During her playing career, she was a 10-time WNBA All-Star, a seven-time first-team All-WNBA selection and the WNBA's Most Valuable Player in 2011.

Catchings registered 11.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore with Brownsburg High School. He showed consistency shooting from deep, hitting on 42.2% from the three-point line while helping the Bulldogs finish their season with a 15-9 record last year.

Catchings joins Brownsburg Central commit Jack Benter, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard. The Boilermakers have just one commitment in its upcoming 2023 recruiting class in Heritage Christian four-star prospect Myles Colvin, a top-75 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

