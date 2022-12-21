Early Signing Period Blog: Follow Purdue Football's Recruiting Activity in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football looks to build on its momentum from the last two seasons as the program enters a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers will welcome players from the 2023 recruiting class beginning on Wednesday, as they sign their national letters of intent during the early signing period.

Since Jeff Brohm's departure to Louisville, Purdue has seen several prospects decommit from the program. The Boilermakers have the 69th-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. As many as 12 players are expected to sign on during the three-day early signing period.

Follow along below as Purdue announces its 2023 freshman class:

8:48 p.m. ET — Cathedral High School wide receiver Jaron Tibbs is staying home, joining Purdue football in its 2023 freshman class. The three-star recruit out of Indianapolis is ranked as the 17th recruit in the state. He is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver that visited West Lafayette on June 10.

8:34 a.m. ET — Purdue gets its first offensive player on board for the 2023 recruiting class, as three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Liston signs his national letter of intent. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior lineman is from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Ill. He is the 58th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation and is rated as the 28th prospect out of Illinois.

8:12 a.m. ET — In-state recruit Winston Berglund is the first player from Indiana to sign their national letter of intent with Purdue. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety out of Carmel, Ind., is the 11th-ranked player in the state and 68th in the country at his position.

7:49 a.m. ET — Three-star linebacker Owen Davis has inked his national letter of intent with Purdue football. He is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete that is ranked as the 141st linebacker in the country and the 54th product out of his home state of Ohio.

Davis attended North Union High School in Richwood and took an official visit with the Boilermakers on June 3 before announcing his commitment just two days later.

6:33 a.m. ET — The first signing under Walters is three-star safety Ethan Cole. A 6-foot-2, 195-pound product out of Lake Minneola, Fla., Cole is rated as the No. 93 player at his position according to 247Sports and the 157th-ranked prospect in his state.

He visited Purdue back on June 24 before announcing his commitment on July 2. He missed some time due to injury in his senior season, but still appeared in seven games to help his team earn a 10-2 record.

