4-Star QB Sam Jackson Flips to Purdue From Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Naperville (Ill.) Central quarterback Sam Jackson's on-again and off-again flirtation with Minnesota is off again, and it's Purdue that is the benefactor.

The four-star athlete decommitted a second time from Minnesota on Wednesday night and announced he was committing to Jeff Brohm and Purdue. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder, ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit in the state of Illinois by the 247Sports Composite, is expected to play quarterback at Purdue.

He's the ninth commit in the 2021 class for Brohm. Jackson announced the flip on social media late Wednesday night.

"After talking to my lord Jesus Christ, my dad and my mentors, I've come to realize that as a young man, and as a quarterback, it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Minnesota. This has been an extremely difficult decision but I appreciate the love and patiences each coach has given me during this process. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I am officially committed to Purdue University."

Last year, Jackson threw for 1,726 yards and 16 touchdowns. The year prior, he played wide receiver and caught 50 passes for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has played defensive back and many schools that have recruited him don't project him as a college quarterback.

Purdue does, at least for now. Analyst reports refer to Jackson as a great athlete, but also say he has a strong arm and excellent quarterback skills who will fit in well with Brohm's offensive creativity.

Other offers for Jackson included Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Purdue 2021 commits thus far