BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue Grad Ryan Newman To Make NASCAR Return After Crash

Brett Douglas

Next weekend on Sunday, May 17th, the NASCAR Cup Series season resumes and it also marks the return to racing for Ryan Newman. 

In February, Newman's car went airborne on the last lap of the Daytona 500 and then collided with an oncoming car resulting in a fiery wreck. He was later hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and thankfully was able to walk out of the hospital just days later with a mere head injury. 

“I’m so excited and thankful, all at the same time,” he said. “Excited to be healthy and at some point back in the racecar when the world starts turning again and thankful for all the people and support that I’ve got, friends, family, fans, you name it that have prayed for me and given me this multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point.”

Newman missed three races overall, but is slated to return along with NASCAR next weekend at Darlington Raceway. 

"I’m healthy, I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation (COVID-19 pandemic) giving me more time to heal and look forward to being back in the seat for sure.”

Newman currently ranks 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and needs to average 28 points per race, which is equivalent to ninth place, in the next 22 races to make the top 16 in points and earn a berth to the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, according to data from Racing Insights.

In wake of Newman's frightening crash, NASCAR changed specifications to the cars after investigating his wreckage. NASCAR is enforcing that all cars add two additional roll bar support pieces in the area Newman's car was hit head on. Also, an install of an extra oil flow valve will be required for cars to have after the fire to Newman's car was deemed to be caused by leaking oil. 

“As teams prepare for the return to racing, we want to provide as much advance notice as possible for upcoming technical changes,” NASCAR vice president John Probst said. “Some of these updates stem from the investigation into the six-car incident at Daytona, and all are intended to produce a safe and competitive race at all venues. We look forward to providing more details in the near future.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don Shula Was Always More Than Just a Coach to Bob Griese

Bob Griese and Don Shula did amazing things together with the Miami Dolphins, and both are in the Hall of Fame. Griese mourned the passing of his coach, who died Monday at age 90.

tombrew94

by

Rob H

Purdue President Mitch Daniels: 'Our Intention is to Open School' in the Fall

The return to some sort of on-campus normalcy seems to be becoming more of a possibility now, based on comments by Purdue president Mitch Daniles on Tuesday.

tombrew94

Big Ten Extends Ban on Organized Team Activities to June 1

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the ban on events taking place on their 14 campuses has been extended another month to June 1. That means all season preparations, recruiting and workouts will still have to be done remotely.

tombrew94

5 Things Purdue Will Miss Out On With Limited Spring Football Workouts

With limited time together for spring football at Purdue because of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are five things that the Boilermakers will miss out on the most.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Promotes Domenic Reno to Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

Domenic Reno has worked with Jeff Brohm for years, so his promotion shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Purdue faithful.

tombrew94

Purdue Cornerback Kenneth Major Enters NCAA's Transfer Portal

Purdue cornerback Kenneth Major has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, leaving the Boilermaker secondary thin.

Brett Douglas

NCAA Prepared to Move Forward on Name, Image and Likeless Legislation by 2021

The NCAA released a statement on Wednesday preparing to make legislation to grant players the right to earn money off their likeness, probably by the 2021-22 school year.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Don't Worry About Nojel Eastern's NBA Decision

Purdue junior Nojel Eastern entered his name into the NBA draft process, but he can return to Purdue — and most likely will — because his game still needs improvement.

tombrew94

Brycen Hopkins' Dream Weekend With Family Ends on a High Note with Pick by Rams

Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins enjoyed the NFL Draft with his family in Tennessee, and loved being selected by the offensive-minded Los Angeles Rams.

tombrew94

Purdue Adds 3 Graduate Transfers That Offer Instant Impact

Purdue's football team has picked up three new graduate transfers that can see major playing time this fall for the Boilermakers.

Brett Douglas