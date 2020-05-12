Purdue Grad Ryan Newman To Make NASCAR Return After Crash

Next weekend on Sunday, May 17th, the NASCAR Cup Series season resumes and it also marks the return to racing for Ryan Newman.

In February, Newman's car went airborne on the last lap of the Daytona 500 and then collided with an oncoming car resulting in a fiery wreck. He was later hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and thankfully was able to walk out of the hospital just days later with a mere head injury.

“I’m so excited and thankful, all at the same time,” he said. “Excited to be healthy and at some point back in the racecar when the world starts turning again and thankful for all the people and support that I’ve got, friends, family, fans, you name it that have prayed for me and given me this multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat at some point.”

Newman missed three races overall, but is slated to return along with NASCAR next weekend at Darlington Raceway.

"I’m healthy, I’ve been blessed with another layer of this situation (COVID-19 pandemic) giving me more time to heal and look forward to being back in the seat for sure.”

Newman currently ranks 29th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and needs to average 28 points per race, which is equivalent to ninth place, in the next 22 races to make the top 16 in points and earn a berth to the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, according to data from Racing Insights.

In wake of Newman's frightening crash, NASCAR changed specifications to the cars after investigating his wreckage. NASCAR is enforcing that all cars add two additional roll bar support pieces in the area Newman's car was hit head on. Also, an install of an extra oil flow valve will be required for cars to have after the fire to Newman's car was deemed to be caused by leaking oil.

“As teams prepare for the return to racing, we want to provide as much advance notice as possible for upcoming technical changes,” NASCAR vice president John Probst said. “Some of these updates stem from the investigation into the six-car incident at Daytona, and all are intended to produce a safe and competitive race at all venues. We look forward to providing more details in the near future.”