Former San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn named First Team All-NBA G League
Former San Diego State star guard Malachi Flynn was selected to the All-NBA G League first team this week.
A fifth-year pro, Flynn started 24 of the 26 games he played during the regular season for the Austin Toros. He averaged 23 points, five rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range. In two G League playoffs games for the Toros, Flynn averaged 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists while knocking down nine of his 19 three-point attempts.
The 29th overall pick out of San Diego State in 2020, Flynn played each of his first three seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. After 31 games in year four, the Raptors traded Flynn to the New York Knicks in a five-player deal that also included RJ Barrett and OG Anunoby. Flynn played 14 games for the Knicks before being traded to the Detroit Pistons in a six-player deal. He played in 24 games for Detroit while averaging eight points per game, reaching free agency at the end of the season.
On March 1, Flynn signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 16 points over his four appearances with the team. As a member of the Pistons last April, Flynn scored 50 points in a 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He finished the night shooting 18-25 from the field to go along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
A three-star recruit out of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, Washington, Flynn averaged 30 points per game as a senior. He enrolled at Washington State, starting 60 games over his first two seasons. As a sophomore, Flynn averaged 16 points and four rebounds per game before announcing his decision to transfer to San Diego State. Forced to sit out under the old transfer rules, Flynn did not play during the 2018-19 season.
Flynn started all 32 games for San Diego State in 2019-20, helping the Aztecs to a 30-2 record, finishing 17-1 in Mountain West Conference play. He averaged 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. Flynn led the conference in assists and steals while being named conference player of the year. He was a consensus All-American before COVID-19 cancelled the NCAA tournament, ending what was San Diego State’s best season at the time.
