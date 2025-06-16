San Diego State alum J.J. Spaun wins the U.S. Open with thrilling putt
J.J. Spaun thrilled the sports world and San Diego State fans everywhere when he sank a 64-foot, 5-inch putt in the rain to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday.
It was an emotional finish to a roller-coaster of a day for Spaun, who tossed his putter, pumped his fist and wrapped his caddie in a bear hug after the putt curled in. He couldn’t fight back tears during the celebration.
His wife, Melody, and young daughters Emerson and Violet cheered from the grandstands, and then joined him along the green. Spaun gently shushed one of his daughters since one of his playing partners still had to putt out. After the tournament was officially over, he picked her up, gave her a kiss and then kissed his other daughter and wife.
He beat Robert MacIntyre of Scotland by two shots and at 1-under 279 was the only player to finish under par.
The 34-year-old Spaun signed his scorecard with his daughters on his lap after winning his first major in just his second U.S. Open.
Between Xander Schauffele and Spaun, Aztecs alumni have won three of the last six majors. Schauffele also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Who is J.J. Spaun?
John Michael Spaun Jr. was born in Los Angeles. His mother, Dollie, who is of Filipino and Mexican descent, enjoyed golf, and both parents encouraged J.J. from a young age.
He graduated from San Dimas High in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles. He was barely recruited and ended up walking on at SDSU.
Spaun’s game blossomed in the Southern California sun. He was named All-Mountain West in 2010 and 2011, and then Mountain West Player of the Year in 2012 before turning pro.
He was all but out of the tournament at one point in the final round before he birdied four of his final seven holes. He needed a two-putt to win it on 18 but did it with a putt that will be remembered for a long time.
Shortly after Spaun’s thrilling win, Golf Digest senior writer Joel Beall shared an anecdote that tells a lot about the golfer’s character.
“Four years ago, I found JJ Spaun working on his game at a Scottsdale muni, what can best be described as a goat track,” Beall posted on X. “I asked what he was doing there; he said practicing alongside everyday golfers kept him rooted. Really cool to see a guy like that get an opportunity like this.”
At one point last season, Spaun thought his days on tour might be close to an end. Now he’s given Aztecs fans another big name to follow every weekend.