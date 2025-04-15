San Diego State alum Ty France named American League Player of the Week
In his first season with the Minnesota Twins, infielder Ty France has quickly made an impact.
A San Diego State graduate, who broke through with the San Diego Padres in 2019, France is now in his seventh season in Major League Baseball. France hit .440 last week with two home runs and six runs batted in, earning American League Player of the Week honors.
France was a standout at South Hills High School in Covina, California before enrolling at San Diego State. An All-CIF selection and league MVP as a senior, France played both first and third base for the Huskies. He started every game at third base as a freshman for San Diego State, earning Freshman All-American honors by Baseball America. In 2013 he was the Mountain West Conference tournament MVP, setting a record with 16 hits during the tournament. He started every game at third base once again as a sophomore and earned third team All-American honors by Baseball America.
He was a first team preseason All-American heading into his final season with the Aztecs and proceeded to hit .336 with 15 doubles, four home runs and three triples. He helped the Aztecs reach the NCAA tournament, taking on USC, UC Santa Barbara and eventual national champion Virginia. France went on to be drafted by the Padres in the 34th round of the MLB Draft that season and is the only player from that round to have reached the major leagues.
France spent parts of five seasons in the minor leagues before making his debut in the major leagues with the Padres in 2019. Traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2020, France spent parts of five seasons with the Mariners, posting his two best seasons in 2021 and 2022. He hit .274 with a .338 on-base percentage in 2022, earning his first All-Star appearance while hitting 20 home runs with 83 runs batted in. France has taken a beating since entering the league, having led the league in hit by pitches in both 2021 and 2023.
The Mariners traded France to Cincinnati last summer, finishing up the season with the Reds. Granted his free agency this past offseason, France signed with the Twins and leads the team in hitting in the early going. As has been a theme over the years, France has been hit by three pitches over the first 17 games this season, leading the league.
