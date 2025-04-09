San Diego State’s Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun and Justin Hastings to compete in 2025 Masters Tournament
The 2025 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia tees off on Thursday. The 95-player field will feature two San Diego State golfers, one from the past and one current.
Xander Schauffele played three seasons at San Diego State, earning All-American honors along the way. He turned pro in 2015 and quickly made his mark on the PGA Tour after earning his tour card. He became the first rookie to win the Tour Championship in 2016 and rose up to No. 32 in the World Golf Rankings the following season.
Schauffele won the Gold Medal in the Golf competition at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. He has 12 professional wins to his name and broke through in 2024 after several close finishes in Major events. Schauffele won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky last May. He followed it up by winning the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland in July. In 2019, Schauffele finished in a tie for second in the Masters and enters this week ranked No. 3 in the world.
JJ Spaun was a two-time All-American while playing at San Diego State and was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2012. He turned professional later that year and has four professional wins to his name. Spaun enters this week at No. 29 in the World Golf Rankings.
San Diego State senior Justin Hastings will be joining Schauffele in the field this week. Originally from the Cayman Islands, Hastings received an inviation to compete in the Masters after he won the Latin American Championship in January in Argentina. Hastings will be paired with 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson and Nick Taylor on Thursday and Friday.
San Diego will be well represented in the tournament in addition to Schauffele and Hastings. Phil Mickelson (University of San Diego High School) and Michael Kim (Torrey Pines High School) will both be in the field. Mickelson is a three-time champion of the Masters and finished in a tie for second in 2023. Kim will be making his second appearance at Augusta after rising in the World Golf Rankings to No. 50 two weeks ago.
