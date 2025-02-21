San Diego State baseball: Jake Jackson walks-off Seattle in Tony Gwynn Legacy
San Diego State’s baseball team picked up their third win of the season Thursday night, beating Seattle 5-4, in 10 innings.
Jake Jackson delivered the walk-off hit in the 10th inning last night, sending a double over the centerfielders head that allowed Finley Bates to score from second base. Jackson, a three-sport star at nearby Madison High, has three triples in his first five games this season, showing off his athleticism.
The Aztecs opened the 2025 season last weekend in Arizona as part of the MLB Desert Invitational. San Diego State opened with a 16-11 victory over Seton Hall before dropping games to Grand Canyon and No. 24 Nebraska on consecutive days.
San Diego State returned home and made the short trip to UC San Diego on Tuesday, outslugging the Tritons, 10-7.
The Aztecs kicked off the annual Tony Gwynn Legacy event on Thursday with their home opener against Seattle. They’ll continue the event throughout the weekend with games against Utah, UC Santa Barbara and Pepperdine coming up over the next three days.
In addition to hosting games on campus at Tony Gwynn Stadium, UC San Diego will also serve as host sites for the event that also includes Cal Baptist and Long Beach State.
Zane Kelly, a sophomore outfielder from Las Vegas, has been San Diego State’s star on offense through five games. He has 11 hits in 20 at-bats including two doubles and two triples and has yet to strike out. Nevan Noonan, in his first year with the Aztecs after playing at Grossmont College, is 10 for 23 with two doubles and drove in the tying run in extra-innings during last night’s victory over Seattle.
The Aztecs have gotten great contributions from their bullpen so far in 2025. Chris Canada, Issac Araiza, Luka Pintar and Connor Shaw have combined to allow one earned run over 17 innings. True freshman Peyton Rodgers, a two-way standout at Torrey Pines High, has recorded two saves for the Aztecs, striking out seven batters while allowing two hits over four innings on the mound.
San Diego State will continue their busy schedule when they host University of San Diego on Tuesday night before a three-game series at St. Mary’s begins next Friday.
