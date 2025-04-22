San Diego State’s Omar Serrano named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week
San Diego State senior right-hander Omar Serrano was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week following Sunday’s performance against San Jose State. A veteran of more than 200 innings at the collegiate level, Serrano tossed his second complete game in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over San Jose State.
Serrano surrendered four hits and a walk in Sunday’s win while striking six batters. The Aztecs provided him with an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning before he returned to the mound for the complete game shutout, ending his day with 134 pitches. Sophomore outfielder Drew Rutter broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning with an RBI single while reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year Finley Bates tacked on a second run with a ninth inning RBI single.
Serrano was selected to the Mountain West first team prior to this season having posted a 4.02 ERA over 80.2 innings on the mound as a junior. He previous took home conference pitcher of the week honors after striking out six batters over seven innings in a win over Fresno State last season.
The Aztecs struggled for much of the early part of the season, sitting at 4-18 in non-conference games heading into Monday’s crosstown battle against University of San Diego. San Diego State swept UNLV during their series in the final week of Marchs but had scuffled in the weeks since. The Aztecs entered their series against San Jose State having lost seven of their past eight games that included series against both Fresno State and Air Force.
San Diego State’s win on Sunday finished off the three-game road sweep of the Spartans, pulling the Aztecs into a second-place tie in the Mountain West Conference standings alongside Nevada and New Mexico. The Aztecs took two of three games from the Spartans during their series in San Diego in mid-March. Fresno State, the preseason favorite to win the league, sits at 12-8 so far, two games clear of the teams in second place. Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, Air Force and Washington State are all separated in the league standings by two games with four three-game series still to be played. UNLV, who received a first-place vote in the preseason, currently sits in last place at 6-12.
San Diego State has hosted two of the past three Mountain West Conference tournaments. This season the annual postseason will be held at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, marking the first time in conference history that no teams will serve as the hosts.
