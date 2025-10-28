Stephen Strasburg returns to San Diego State’s baseball team as special assistant
One of the greatest baseball players in San Diego State history is coming home to Montezuma Mesa.
Stephen Strasburg was hired as special assistant to head coach Kevin Vance on Monday.
Strasburg grew up in San Diego before starring with the Aztecs and then with the Washington Nationals as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009. The big right-hander was named Most Valuable Player of the 2019 World Series, when the Nationals beat the Houston Astros. He was named to the 2025 College Baseball Hall of Fame induction class last June.
Strasburg will assist in all areas of the program, including fundraising and special events, along with alumni and donor relations. In addition, he will serve as a team mentor to improve the student-athlete experience while offering assistance in pitching development.
What Vance said about Strasburg
"Stephen Strasburg is arguably the best pitcher in college baseball history, but what makes this announcement so special is how much he cares about this program, this city, and giving back to the game,” Vance said.
“He’s a proud Aztec and San Diegan, and he’s never forgotten his roots. Stephen didn't arrive on The Mesa as the individual we know today; he earned it through hard work, competing in a great culture and program built by Tony Gwynn. He wants to help give our players the same opportunity and environment to grow. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him back home to SDSU baseball.”
Strasburg’s reaction to his new job
Strasburg went to West Hills High in suburban Santee before playing for Tony Gwynn at SDSU. He said he moved back to the area about a year and a half ago.
“This place is near and dear to my heart,” he said at a news conference. “My parents are alumni, I’m an alumni and it feels like I was pitching out there at Tony Gwynn Stadium just yesterday.”
Strasburg said the college game has changed a lot since he played.
“It’s growing and I’m excited to be a part of this group, to be a part of this program again, and hopefully get the program to new heights.”
He said Gwynn’s legacy “is really, really important and held in high regard in the game of baseball. I’m just excited to help move it forward into the future and hopefully bring a national championship here someday.”
Perhaps hiring Strasburg is the push needed to get the Aztecs onto the national stage. They’ve never made it as far as the NCAA Super Regionals.
Strasburg’s accomplishments
Strasburg was the only college player on the U.S. Olympic team that won the bronze medal in 2008 in Beijing. In 2009, Strasburg won the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award and was named National Pitcher of the Year by College Baseball Foundation. He was also presented with the Dick Howser Trophy that season, the equivalent of football’s Heisman Trophy, signifying the nation’s most outstanding collegiate baseball player.
In addition, Strasburg was a consensus first-team All-America selection in both 2008 and 2009 and was Mountain West Pitcher of the Year both seasons.
During his three years at San Diego State from 2007-09, Strasburg set school records for most strikeouts in a game (23), season (195) and career (375). Strasburg also holds the school record for the lowest career ERA of 1.59 and tied the program's standard for most victories in a season with 13 as a junior in 2009.
He capped his junior season with a no-hitter in his final collegiate home appearance. That season, he struck out 195 hitters against only 11 walks in 109 innings, leading the Aztecs to their first NCAA Regional appearance in 18 years.
He pitched for the Nationals from 2010-22, going 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and earning three All-Star nods.
Strasburg was inducted into the Aztec Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.