5 Pac-12 players San Diego State could pursue in the transfer portal

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs still have quite a bit of work to do to build out a roster as they head into the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Miles Byrd, Magoon Gwath, BJ Davis, Pharaoh Compton, Taj DeGourville, and Miles Heide have all departed via the transfer portal, and that - combined with the graduations of Reese Waters and Sean Newman - has this roster looking rather barren at the moment.

While SDSU did add Rice wing Nick Anderson and Sacramento State center Jeremiah 'Bear' Cherry, there are still holes all over the roster for the team to address, most likely via the portal.

Some of those players could come from schools that are set to join San Diego State in the Pac-12, a list that includes fellow Mountain West defectors Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, and Fresno State, as well as Texas State from the Sun Belt, Gonzaga from the WCC, and longtime Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State.

Below is a look at five candidates from those schools that could end up in San Diego next season:

1. Johan Munch, Center, Oregon State Beavers

The Aztecs know size and rebounding are paramount to success in the new look Pac-12, which makes Johan Munch an obvious target.

The 6'11 big man from Denmark averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds last year in 21 minutes per game for the Beavers, shooting a stellar 54.7% on twos.

Although he's already received quite a bit of high major interest, Munch is a great fit for coach Dutcher's system and is well worth making a pitch to as a replacement for Gwath down low.

2. Eemeli Yalaho, Wing, Washington State Cougars

SDSU did make a nice splash on the wing in Rice's Nick Anderson, who averaged 15.5 points and shot 40% from three with the Owls, but they certainly have room to add more.

Yalaho is a 6'8 forward from Finland who averaged 10.1 points and shot 39.8% from three last year at Washington State. He'd provide more size and floor spacing for Dutcher's club, helping ease the losses of Compton, Heide, and DeGourville.

3. Dez White, Guard, Oregon State Beavers

SDSU has a lot of work to do to build up a backcourt that lost Reese Waters, Miles Byrd, Sean Newman, and BJ Davis. White is a rising senior who averaged 9.7 points and 2.1 assists last year for the Beavers, while shooting 37.9% from three on nearly six attempts per game.

The 6'2 guard was great the previous year at Missouri State as well, and his veteran experience, toughness, and shotmaking would make him a welcome addition for the Aztecs.

4. Ismaila Diagne, Center, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Size is a critical need for Dutcher and San Diego State, and size is very much part of Ismaila Diagne's profile. The 7'0, 240-pound big man flashed excellent rebounding, screen setting, and rim protection skills for Gonzaga at times, but struggled to carve out a consistent role behind Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ben Gregg, and Jalen Warley over the past two years.

Diagne is still very raw - and really young despite being in college for two years - but his sheer size makes him a desirable commodity in the transfer portal, and one the Aztecs could really use after losing Gwath, Compton, and Heide.

5. Jerone Morton, Guard, Washington State Cougars

Finally, Jerone Morton is yet another guard the Aztecs should/could target from the Pac-12, and the second Washington State player on this list.

Morton started 29 of 32 games last year for the Cougars, averaging 7.8 points and 2.6 assists in 24.9 minutes, while shooting 38.8% from three.

The 6'4 New York native is tough, experienced, and takes good care of the basketball, all the makings of a quality guard addition for Dutcher and SDSU.