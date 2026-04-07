5 realistic targets for San Diego State basketball in the transfer portal

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs will look a lot different in 2026-27, as they head into the new-look Pac-12 conference.

Not only is the team losing seniors Reese Waters and Sean Newman, but stars Miles Byrd and Magoon Gwath, as well as key contributors BJ Davis and Miles Heide, are all planning to enter the transfer portal - putting this team in a position where they'll need a haul of transfers to remain competitive next season.

The Aztecs have certainly used the portal to their advantage in the past - Waters, Newman, and in previous years Nick Boyd, Wayne McKinney, and Darrion Trammell were all transfer additions - and they'll be looking to do the same this spring, with the portal officially opening on Tuesday, April 7.

Below is a look at five realistic transfer portal targets San Diego State could pursue, including a handful of local products for Dutcher to consider:

1. Kyle Evans, Center, UC Irvine

Rim-protecting bigs are hard to find, but arguably the best one in the country comes from less than 75 miles away. Kyle Evans led the country with 3.3 blocks per game last year at UC Irvine, while scoring 12.1 points and grabbing 8.7 rebounds for the Anteaters.

The former Colorado State big man is familiar with San Diego State, and would instantly boost Dutcher's defense and give them a low-post threat on the block offensively, which they desperately need with Magoon Gwath's departure.

2. Gavin Sykes, Guard, Long Beach State

Former SDSU assistant coach Chris Acker is now the head man at Long Beach State. Might he encourage his star freshman to head south and play for the Aztecs?

Sykes is a native of Sacramento who exploded last year with the 49ers, averaging 19.4 points while shooting 38.7% from three. That included 39 points at Bakersfield on Feb. 28 and 34 points in the season finale on March 8 against Hawaii.

Sykes would immediately step into the starting role for SDSU and would be tasked with a major scoring load on this team in the new-look Pac-12.

3. Paul Mbiya, Center, Kansas

Centers are going to cost a pretty penny this offseason, but perhaps San Diego State can swoop in on a seldom-used freshman from Kansas. Paul Mbiya, a 7'0 big man from the Congo, played in 21 games last year for the Jayhawks and scored 26 points with 30 rebounds and five blocks in limited playing time.

He is considered a high-upside big man thanks to his size and defensive instincts, and would be a huge piece for Dutcher and the Aztecs to bring into the frontcourt.

4. Kjay Bradley, Guard, San Diego

Bradley did not play for USD last year due to injuries, but as a junior in 2024-25, the 6'1 guard and Inglewood native averaged 14.5 points and 1.7 steals while shooting 44.2% from the field.

With Byrd, Davis, Waters, and Newman all out the door, Bradley could slot in as a high-scoring guard and pesky defender with the Aztecs - and wouldn't have to move very far to do so.

5. Dillan Shaw, Wing, Saint Mary's

Randy Bennett's surprising departure from Saint Mary's resulted in quite a few talented Gaels entering the transfer portal. San Diego State could capitalize by pursuing 6'7 wing Dillan Shaw, who was a standout freshman last year in Moraga.

Shaw averaged 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.6% from three in 27.5 minutes per game, using his size and physicality to score effectively and punish opponents defensively.

The Northridge native may consider a move south to play for coach Dutcher and the Aztecs as they move into the Pac-12 in 2026-27.