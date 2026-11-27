San Diego State big man Jeremiah “Bear” Jerry threw a personal block party on Thursday that carried his Aztecs to a 75-71 win against Maryland in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Cherry blocked a school-record nine shots and was one of six Aztecs in double figures as they bounced back from a loss to Iowa State the day before.

The Aztecs will wrap up their run in Vegas with a game Friday night against the winner of Thursday’s late game against Oregon and No. 5 Texas Tech.

Bear Cherry rewrites San Diego State's record book

Cherry, who transferred to his hometown Aztecs from Sacramento State, broke the previous record of seven blocked shots. The players who shared the record were Skylar Spencer against West Virginia on Nov. 27, 2015; Marty Dow against U.S. International on Feb. 27, 1991; and Leonard Allen against Cal State Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 1981.

He also became the 13th player in Division I since at least 1996-97 to have 10 points, nine blocks, six rebounds and three steals.

Brian Dutcher praises Cherry's defensive impact

“Yeah, nine-block shots is incredible,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “Bear is a really good athlete, but I didn't know what kind of shot blocker he would be for us. He's turned into a great rim protector, and he does it without fouling, which is the key. Bear has got good timing, he's got great athleticism, and a willingness to protect the rim, and that anchors the defense. Whenever you’ve got someone sitting in the back, and you make a mistake, he can contest the shot. It gives you a chance to be a really good defense.”

“No, I actually haven't. I think the most I've ever had is probably like four or five,” he said. “But it was just my timing. I was just being more patient and waiting, trying to trust my teammates more, and trying to see if they were getting beat or not. I was just catching them at the right time, honestly.”

San Diego State shows resilience in win over Maryland

Latrell Davis scored a team-high 16 points, while Tae Simmons matched his career high with 15 points. Chance Gladden and Elzie Harrington had 12 points each, while Cherry and Isaiah Sy had 10 points apiece.

Maryland missed its first 12 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and had three shots blocked, yet the Aztecs had just a 5-2 lead.

The Aztecs led 34-31 at halftime and had a 41-33 lead with 17:34 to go before the Terps responded with a 14-4 run to go up 47-45.

Maryland took leads of 55-48 and 65-59 before the Aztecs went on a 16-6 run. Simmons scored 11 points in the closing minutes, including the Aztecs’ final seven points.

“This was a good team victory. I like the grit and the toughness of the team. We enjoyed the first half, where everything was going well at the start, and then, like good teams do, Maryland came back and built a six-point lead, but we didn't give in. We hung in there and found a way to be successful. That's what good teams do.”

Up next

The Aztecs will face either Oregon or Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.