Brian Dutcher explains the price San Diego State pays for its relentless defense



San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher got a good look at the Aztecs’ depth on Sunday when they had to grind out a 73-61 win against New Mexico State.

The team’s leading scorer through its first three games, junior guard Latrell Davis, watched half of the game from the bench due to foul trouble and scored all of his 11 points in the second half.

Their leading scorer for the game, reserve guard Isaiah Sy, had 12 points.

Nine Aztecs made at least one field goal, and they got 32 points off the bench.

Brian Dutcher explains the importance of San Diego State's depth

“The way we ask them to play defensively and the effort to pick up full court 94 feet for 40 minutes is tough. We wear our own team down, but that's how we win with our depth and with our ability to play multiple people,” Dutcher said. “You have to embrace that here. We're not resting on defense. We're trying to pick up the pace of the game at the defensive end, pressure the other team also, and that takes a toll on you physically. So, it's good to have that kind of depth."

Freshman Zach White made his college debut after sitting out the first three games, although he didn’t score in 14 minutes.

“It was good to have Zach back on the floor and get a full rotation out there for this game,” Dutcher said.

Latrell Davis discusses overcoming early foul trouble

Davis played only six minutes in the first half after getting two quick fouls, and had no points. He was one of three Aztecs to get two fouls in the first 20 minutes.

“Yeah, I mean, it's difficult,” he said. “I knew, like, I wasn't going to go in unless they needed me to in the first half, so it's just about mentally being ready and not getting checked out of game, looking at what's going on and seeing everything that's happening and just knowing I need to go back out there, contribute, and help the team.

“It was a close game and we went on a good run at the end of the first half, and a lot of the people on our team stepped up.”

San Diego State's ball security draws praise from Dutcher

One number that jumped off the stat sheet was just six turnovers, while the Aztecs forced the Aggies into 23.

“Against this kind of pressure, that is really good,” Dutcher said. “I thought some of the passes we threw late, some of those back-cut passes, those were 50-50 balls. They ended up in our hands and we ended up with layups, but some of them were high-risk passes. I told the team that after the game. We're getting better.”

Dutcher was also impressed with the play of David Torresani, one of three former European pros who signed with the Aztecs in the spring.

“All of a sudden, it was David tonight. He looked like he was comfortable out there finally after struggling for the first three games, trying to find a rhythm. I thought this was a good game for him because he's really quick and fast, and to pressure him is probably not the thing to do. He took advantage of that to a degree and played better defensively.”

Torresani had nine points in 18 minutes.

“Every game we play, someone steps up and gets a little more comfortable, and that will bode well for the rest of the season as we continue to improve individually and as a team,” Dutcher said.