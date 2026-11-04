Brian Dutcher explains what made the difference in San Diego State's season-opening rout

Coach Brian Dutcher’s biggest fear in San Diego State’s season-opener never materialized and the Aztecs rolled to a 102-78 win against Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena.

The Titans had drained 17, 12 and 16 3-pointers in their three exhibition games, so the Aztecs were well aware of guarding the perimeter.

The Titans launched 32 3-point attempts, but made only seven. The Aztecs outplayed the Titans in every other facet and rolled to the big win.

Dutcher on San Diego State's defensive game plan

“We knew Fullerton was dangerous from 3,” Dutcher said. “I thought they'd shoot 32 to 38 3’s and they did, made five the first half, but only two the second half, and that was the difference. In their exhibition wins, I know they made 17 against San Jose, 12 against Fresno, 16 against Hope.

“We knew they were dangerous from 3, so we wanted to extend out, take the 3 away, and that opened it up. They've got good one-on-one players and they got to the rim. But we just thought there weren't enough 2’s to beat us. You know, not enough tough 2’s. We wanted to contest maybe a few more of them. But we wanted to definitely take the three away and I thought we did a pretty good job.”

Dutcher on the Aztecs' dominance on the glass

The Aztecs totally dominated inside by outrebounding the Titans 51-28, leading to 27 second-chance points to just four for the Titans.

“And then we imposed our will, like good teams do, on the glass,” Dutcher said. “I mean, we were really good on the offensive glass, second-chance opportunities. We got to the foul line a lot, made them. So that's what good teams do. They rebound, they get to the foul line, and they manufacture points in those ways.

FIRE US UP, BEAR!! pic.twitter.com/8FIKP3z7og — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 4, 2026

“Fifteen turnovers is probably still three too many, but we're trending in the right direction,” Dutcher added. “So improvement, good opening day win and now we move on and start getting ready for Colorado.”

Dutcher on Latrell Davis' impressive debut

Guard Latrell Davis made his Aztecs debut after redshirting last season. It was a big one, as he led the Aztecs with 25 points, 18 of them in the first half.

“Yeah, he was really good tonight, especially from 3, you know, 5-for-8 from 3, 4-for-6 from the line, 8-for-13 (from the floor). So he did it the right way, and then he still had three assists and only one turnover. So he loaded the stat sheet.”