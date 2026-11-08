Brian Dutcher explains what San Diego State got right in win over Colorado

The atmosphere was all about Bill Walton, who left a special legacy in his hometown of San Diego.

The basketball was all about the San Diego State Aztecs’ identity, defense.

The Aztecs jumped to a 35-17 halftime lead and, although Colorado came back strong in the second half, held on for a 77-66 win in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic on Saturday afternoon at Pechanga Arena.

The game, as well as a women’s game between the University of San Diego and UC San Diego, honored the legacy of the prep, college and NBA star who grew up in suburban La Mesa. He died of cancer at 71 in 2024.

“We could have lost the game by 30, and Bill would have said we played magnificently and were well-coached,” SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said. “Bill was always positive. Winning by 10 or 11, he would have said they could win an NBA title.”

Brian Dutcher breaks down San Diego State's defensive effort

Colorado made the first basket of the game, but that was the only time it led.

“We had a great first half,” Dutcher said. “Our defense was solid. We held them down and scored some points, but Tad [Boyle]'s a good coach. He made some good adjustments. He used our switching to his advantage in the second half. They rolled the post inside, kicked out for some threes. They got a little better rhythm offensively, and then obviously, like any team, when you're better offensively, you're better defensively.

“They played a better second half, and we found a way to do just enough to keep a comfortable lead where it didn't get close enough where we started sweating possessions.”

The Aztecs held Colorado to 36.8% shooting from the field, including 36% from the 3-point line.

SDSU had a great day shooting: 48.9% from the floor, 53.3% from behind the arc and 74.2% from the line.

Chance Gladden on the Aztecs' first-half success

Guard Chance Gladden, a transfer from Boston College, contributed on both ends of the floor, including scoring a team-high 20 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

“I think we had a really good first half, limiting them to 17 points,” he said. “We just followed the game plan, coming and playing really hard defensively. I think that really went well in the first half, and then they were making their shots in the second half, so it was a little tough. But I think we were resilient and getting stops as much as we could, and the offense came as the game went on.”

Latrell Davis explains San Diego State's aggressive approach

SDSU drew 23 fouls and responded by making 23 of 31 free throws.

“We're just playing more aggressively. We're trying to dictate the defense instead of letting the defense dictate us,” said guard Latrell Davis, who added 18 points.

“That’s really it. We're just being aggressive and testing out the refs. If the refs are going to call a lot of fouls, which I feel like they were today, then we keep attacking because they're not going to stop calling fouls. So, just be aggressive, and if you're the most aggressive team, you're probably going to win.”