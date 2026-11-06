Brian Dutcher, Steve Fisher join forces to honor Bill Walton with $32,000 pledge

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher and his predecessor, Steve Fisher, and a local philanthropist are donating $32,000 to support the Bill Walton Foundation, and are challenging fans to raise an additional $32,000.

The “Give $32k for No. 32” challenge was announced recently as part of a broader effort among basketball coaches to kickstart the Bill Walton Foundation's "Shine On Scholarship" that will offer college scholarships for young people overcoming homelessness in San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland and Boston, the four cities where Walton spent his high school, college and NBA careers.

The 32 represents the jersey number Walton wore most of his career.

Walton died of cancer on May 27, 2024, at age 71. He would have turned 74 on Thursday.

ESPN broadcaster Bill Walton shakes hands with his son Luke after Arizona beat San Diego State 89-81 at Cox Arena on Dec. 7, 2002. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aztecs will face Colorado in the inaugural Bill Walton Classic at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Pechanga Arena, the former home of the Clippers and one of SDSU’s former home courts before Viejas Arena was built.

How the $32,000 Bill Walton scholarship challenge works

Dutcher, Fisher and San Diego philanthropists Dale and Julie Yahnke have combined to commit $32,000 for the foundation, and are challenging fans and friends of Walton to double that for a total commitment of $64,000.

Additionally, Lucky Duck Foundation co-founders Pat and Stephanie Kilkenny will match all donations up to $320,000 through Dec. 31.

Bill Walton's lasting connection to San Diego State

Walton grew up in the San Diego suburb of La Mesa, where he attended Helix High before heading to UCLA to play for the legendary Wizard of Westwood, John Wooden. Walton then began an NBA career that took him to the Portland Trail Blazers, the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics.

Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; NBA former player and NCAA Radio Network personality Bill Walton greets San Diego State Aztecs fans before the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He had a long broadcasting career and was active in many civic functions. He loved riding his bike around town and was often seen at concerts and San Diego Padres games.

His four sons all played college basketball. His youngest son, Chris, was one of the first players Fisher and Dutcher recruited after taking over at SDSU starting with the 1999-2000 season.

Steve Fisher reflects on Bill Walton's impact at SDSU

“Bill Walton was a dear friend and deeply instrumental in helping us establish the program at San Diego State,” said Fisher, who retired after the 2016-17 season and was succeeded by Dutcher. “Chris Walton was literally our first recruit, and Bill and Lori worked tirelessly to help us build the program.

Jan 24, 2017; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Steve Fisher calls out from the sidelines in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“His enthusiasm for life was infectious and his commitment to helping others was extraordinary. I’m proud to join Brian Dutcher, and Dale and Julie Yahnke, in raising $32,000 in honor of Bill’s iconic No. 32, and I’m grateful for their generosity and friendship. Now, we’re calling on basketball fans and friends of Bill everywhere to match that commitment and help us raise another $32,000 for No. 32.”

Brian Dutcher honors Walton's legacy

“Bill meant so much to San Diego, to the basketball community and to so many people whose lives he touched along the way,” Dutcher said. “Steve and I are proud to honor Bill by supporting the Bill Walton Foundation, and we hope Bill’s fans will join us by donating an additional $32,000 for No. 32.”

Pat Kilkenny remembers Bill Walton's extraordinary generosity

“We don’t have anyone who is a bellwether for humanity more than Bill Walton. He wrote checks and checks and checks. His time was invaluable, but Lori and he brought the checkbook, too. Nobody does that. If the expectation to be at an event was 30 minutes, he would stay an hour and a half to make sure he was able to talk to everyone.”

Kilkenny is a philanthropist and a former insurance industry executive and athletic director at Oregon. Walton supported the Lucky Duck Foundation from 2005 until his death.

Dale Yahnke joins effort to carry on Bill Walton's legacy

“Bill had a remarkable ability to bring people together, and we’re honored to match Coach Fisher’s and Coach Dutcher’s and their wives’ generosity to help carry his legacy forward. Together, we’re putting $32,000 on the board for No. 32, and now we’re asking the community to join us and raise another $32,000 in Bill’s honor.”

Other college basketball coaches support Bill Walton scholarship fund

Head coaches Mick Cronin of UCLA, Mark Few of Gonzaga, Matt Painter of Purdue and Tommy Lloyd of Arizona each donated $8,000 during the Hall of Fame Series honoring Walton earlier this week in Las Vegas.

If you are interested in donating to the Bill Walton Foundation, you can do so by clicking here.