CBS Sports Network finalizes tip times for San Diego State basketball games
CBS Sports Network has set the tip times for the 12 San Diego State basketball games it will carry this season, completing the schedule for what the Aztecs hope will be a big season.
Of the dozen Aztecs games CBS Sports Network will broadcast, eight will be played at Viejas Arena. Those games and their tip times are: 7 p.m. against both Air Force, on Dec. 17 and Boise State on Jan. 3; 8 p.m. against Fresno State on Jan. 10 and 5 p.m. against New Mexico on Jan. 17.
Additionally, the Aztecs host Wyoming at 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, Nevada at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and UNLV at 7 p.m. on March 6. The only question mark will be whether the game against Grand Canyon will tip at 7 or 8 p.m. on Feb. 17.
The road games on CBS Sports Network have been assigned these tip times: 7 p.m. PT at San Jose State on Dec. 30, 5 p.m. PT at Wyoming on Jan. 14, 3 p.m. PT at Colorado State on Feb. 21 and 6 p.m. PT at Boise State on March 3.
The rest of SDSU’s schedule was released earlier this month.
Up next
The Aztecs host No. 12 UCLA in an exhibition game on Friday night at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs didn’t crack The Associated Press preseason Top 25 but are receiving votes and had 74 points, which equates to being No. 28.
SDSU will host San Diego in another exhibition on Oct. 29, and will then open the regular season on Nov. 4 at home against Long Beach State.
Here is the CBS Sports Network Tip Time Schedule:
2025-26 San Diego State Men’s Basketball
Dec. 17 – AIR FORCE (7 p.m. PT)
Dec. 30 – at San Jose State (7 p.m. PT)
Jan. 3 – BOISE STATE (7 p.m. PT)
Jan. 10 – FRESNO STATE (8 p.m. PT)
Jan. 14 – at Wyoming (6 p.m. MT)
Jan. 17 – NEW MEXICO (5 p.m. PT)
Feb. 3 – WYOMING (8 p.m. PT)
Feb. 14 – NEVADA (7 p.m. PT)
Feb. 17 – GRAND CANYON (7/8 p.m. PT)
Feb. 21 – at Colorado State (4 p.m. MT)
March 3 – at Boise State (7 p.m. MT)
March 6 – UNLV (7 p.m. PT)
Note: home games are listed in ALL CAPS
All times are local to the site