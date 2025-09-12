College basketball insider: ‘San Diego State is going to win a lot of games’
Expectations for San Diego State’s basketball team are already high locally, and now national media insiders are starting to predict big things for coach Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs.
CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein thinks the Aztecs could become the best non-power conference team this season.
He bases his opinion on the strong roster Brian Dutcher has assembled, led by guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, and changes within a few other traditionally strong mid-majors.
“I think you can make the case, given the landscape of other dynamics in college basketball, Saint Mary's losing a couple of guys, obviously, Augustas Marčiulionis and Jordan Ross; Memphis losing a lot, Gonzaga reshuffling its backcourt,” Rothstein said.
“I’m not saying San Diego State is going to 100% get this title, but in my opinion, it would not shock me if at the end of the season, San Diego State separates itself as the best non-power conference team in college basketball.”
Rothstein discusses San Diego State’s roster and work ethic
“Refurbished point guard play with Sean Newman, three potential Mountain West Player of the Year candidates in Miles Byrd, Reese Waters and Magoon Gwath, and again, a program that has an identity of defense and rebounding,” Rothstein said.
Byrd and Gwath both withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to Montezuma Mesa with the thinking that the Aztecs can go further than a First Four loss to North Carolina.
Gwath was named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and honorable mention all-conference despite missing five games, including a loss to Boise State in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
Newman is a transfer from Louisiana Tech. Additionally Waters returns after missing all of last season with a foot injury.
“And as somebody who has sat in San Diego State's practices multiple times at Viejas Arena, the No. 1 thing that is always going to be stressed and focused on for the San Diego State Aztecs is going to be limiting the opponent's second shots and playing great defense,” Rothstein said.
“And I remember I was at practice last year and Brian Dutcher was working with his team and he stopped practice, and he said, ‘The only statistic where it's OK to be selfish in basketball is rebounding.’ And if San Diego State has more offense thanks to better point guard play, thanks to Reese Waters coming back, San Diego State is going to win a lot of games.”
A few stats
Three of SDSU’s top four scorers from last year return in Byrd (12.3 points), guard BJ Davis (9 points) and Gwath (8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks). Waters averaged 9.6 in 2023-24.
Other key players returning are Miles Heide, Pharoah Compton and Taj DeGourville.