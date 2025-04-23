College basketball transfer portal: San Diego State adds three players
The college basketball transfer portal window ended on Tuesday night, ending a 30-day window that allowed players to change teams. Players already in the portal can continue to choose their future schools, but barring a coaching change, they can no longer enter.
San Diego State appears to have done well when it comes to the transfer portal. In addition to the three graduating seniors, Jared Coleman-Jones, Wayne McKinney and Kimo Ferrari, the Aztecs were able to limit their portal entries to two scholarship players. Point guard Nick Boyd was the first Aztec to enter the transfer portal in the immediate days following the end of the season. Boyd was joined in the portal by forward Demarshay Johnson Jr., who will graduate in the coming weeks before moving on.
Boyd committed to Wisconsin, reportedly receiving a massive NIL deal from the Badgers for his final season of collegiate eligibility. Demarshay Johnson committed to Long Beach State, choosing to play for Chris Acker, his former assistant coach with the Aztecs. Forward Magoon Gwath also entered the transfer portal and was rumored to be a top target of Kentucky, Michigan and Texas before withdrawing his name from the portal to remain with the Aztecs.
As of Wednesday, San Diego State projects to have 13 scholarship players on next season’s roster pending the NBA Draft decisions of both Miles Byrd and Magoon Gwath. The second and third leading scorers from last season’s team, Byrd and Gwath are both on the early entry for the draft. They’ll get feedback from NBA teams in the coming weeks before the June 15 deadline to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to the Aztecs.
Head coach Brian Dutcher and staff were aggressive in the transfer portal, targeting needs while getting those players quickly on campus for a visit. The Aztecs have added three players from the portal and are likely done this cycle, acquiring two players with prior success against the Aztecs and another who returns home to Southern California. Forward Jeremiah Oden was the first to commit to San Diego State, choosing to play his sixth year with the Aztecs after stops at Wyoming, DePaul and Charlotte. Point guard Sean Newman Jr. was next. The nation’s third-leading assist man at Louisiana Tech last season, Newman Jr. played his high school basketball in California’s Southern Section and spent two seasons at Fullerton Junior College before heading to Louisiana.
Junior guard Latrell Davis comes to San Diego State after two seasons at San Jose State. A native of England, Lewis had 20-point games in both matchups against the Aztecs last season and made 10 three-pointers over two games, bringing much-needed shooting to the Mesa. The Aztecs also added a standout high school recruit in St. John Bosco guard Elzie Harrington, who will join Tae Simmons as the two freshmen on next season’s roster.