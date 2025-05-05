Colorado State star invited to NBA Draft combine
This past weekend, the NBA unveiled the list of 75 players that earned invitations to the upcoming NBA Draft combine.
Among the list is a player that Mountain West fans have become very familiar with over the past two seasons. Colorado State star guard Nique Clifford is one of three players from the conference invited to the combine, joining San Diego State’s Miles Byrd and Nevada’s Kobe Sanders.
A four-star recruit ranked just outside of the top 100 prospects nationally, Clifford was Colorado’s top ranked prospect in the 2020 class. Clifford visited Colorado, Wyoming and Colorado State before choosing the Buffaloes. He played in 82 games for Colorado over three seasons, starting 33 games as a junior in 2022-23 while averaging six points and four rebounds per game.
After transferring to Colorado State for the 2023-24 season, Clifford raised his averages to 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game to earn All-Mountain West third team honors. He took another big leap forward this season, averaging 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. Doing a little of everything for the Rams, Clifford was second in the conference in scoring, first in defensive rebounding and sixth in assists.
Clifford helped Colorado State reach their second straight NCAA tournament, falling to Maryland at the buzzer in the second round. Clifford was a first team All-Mountain West selection while also earning Mountain West Conference MVP and a spot on the All-Mountain West defensive team.
In CBS Sports’ most recent NBA mock draft, Clifford is projected to be selected at No. 15 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Colorado State has had three players drafted into the NBA since 1996 with David Roddy being the most recent in 2022. Roddy, drafted No. 23 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers, is one of three Rams to go in the first round of the NBA Draft joining Jason Smith (2007) and Bill Green (1963).
The combine will take place in Chicago from May 11-18 with the NBA Draft set for June 25 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The events in Chicago will take place at both Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis.
