Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans commits to North Carolina
The Mountain West Conference took another big hit on Wednesday night when Colorado State guard Kyan Evans announced his transfer to North Carolina.
Evans’ announcement is the latest in a string of top players from the Mountain West taking their talents to power conferences during this cycle in the transfer portal. New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, this season’s conference player of the year, made headlines when he announced his transfer to UCLA. Nevada’s Nick Davidson (Clemson), San Diego State’s Nick Boyd (Wisconsin), UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU) and New Mexico’s Tru Washington (Miami) have all made their moves since.
San Diego State was able to avoid the poaching of star forward Magoon Gwath. Gwath captured both Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards this season before putting his name in the transfer portal. Last week, Gwath withdrew his name from the portal and will either remain in the NBA Draft or play his redshirt sophomore season at San Diego State next year.
Evans was the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri following his senior year of high school. As a freshman, he played in all 36 games for the Rams, playing eight minutes per game. He took a big step forward this season, starting all 36 games for the Rams while playing more than 28 minutes per game. Evans averaged 11 points, three rebounds and three assists per game this year to earn a spot on the All-Mountain West Honorable Mention list.
A standout shooter, Evans led the Mountain West in True Shooting Percentage this season which accounts for two-pointers, three-pointers and free throws. He was fourth in the conference with 70 three-pointers this season and was 24th nationally, shooting 44.6 percent from three-point range. He now figures to slot in as a starting guard next season for one of college basketball's most storied programs.
North Carolina had previously hosted San Diego State transfer point guard Nick Boyd on an official visit before turning their attention to Evans. Evans was able to elevate his profile with eyes on Colorado State during their run in March. He earned a spot on the All-Mountain West Conference tournament team after knocking down eight of 13 three-pointers during Colorado State’s championship run. He had his best career game, scoring 23 points while adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals in a first-round victory against Memphis in the NCAA tournament.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
• Should San Diego State target former USC guard commit?
• Should San Diego State target Xavier forward in the transfer portal?
• San Diego State transfer Demarshay Johnson Jr. commits to Long Beach State
• Should San Diego State target San Francisco guard in the transfer portal?