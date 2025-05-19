ESPN has surprising NBA Draft prediction for San Diego State star
After San Diego State shooting guard Miles Byrd had an impressive performance at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, ESPN projects him as going to the Utah Jazz, via Dallas, with the 43rd overall pick — 13th in the second round — in late June.
Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo posted their post-combine mock draft of the 59 picks on Monday. They said their mock reflects a thorough evaluation of the 2025 class and includes intel from scouts and front office personnel. The New York Knicks’ second-round pick was rescinded by the NBA after an investigation into Jalen Brunson’s free agency signing in the summer of 2022.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Byrd played well on both ends of the court during games on Wednesday and Thursday. He scored a combined 24 points on 8 of 16 shooting, including 5 of 11 3-pointers, and had eight assists. Scouts got a look at his ability to sway the game on the defensive end as he combined for five steals and four blocks.
What really impressed scouts, according to observers, was Byrd’s 6-foot-10 wingspan.
Byrd has until May 28 to decide whether to enter the draft or withdraw and return to SDSU as a redshirt junior.
“It will probably go right up to the deadline,” Byrd told Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune when he was on campus recently visiting with teammates and coaches going through spring workouts.
The next time he’s on campus, he will either be “an Aztec or an Aztec alum,” he added.
Byrd led the Aztecs in steals (2.1 per game), free throw percentage (83.2) and 3-pointers made (53); was second in scoring (12.3 points), assists (2.7) and blocked shots (1.1); and third in rebounds (4.4).
In the Mountain West, he was second in steals, fourth in free throw percentage, eighth in blocked shots, ninth in 3-point field goals and 18th in scoring.
The Aztecs were 21-10 overall and tied for fourth in the Mountain West at 14-6. They lost to Boise State in their opening game in the conference tournament and were then routed 95-68 by North Carolina in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.