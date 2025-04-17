Former San Diego State forward Chad Baker-Mazara enters transfer portal
The college basketball transfer portal will close in less than a week and names continue to fly in daily.
On Thursday morning, former San Diego State forward Chad Baker-Mazara entered his name in the transfer portal, departing from Auburn after spending the past two seasons with the Tigers. Baker-Mazara, who will turn 26 in January, will be spending his sixth season of college basketball at a fifth school.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Baker-Mazara enrolled at Duquesne for the 2020-21 season. He started 13 of the 15 games he played that season, averaging 10 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range. Baker-Mazara then transferred for the first time, choosing to play his second season at San Diego State. Playing in 31 games off the bench, Baker-Mazara averaged six points and two rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Baker-Mazara was named Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year before he was removed from the team during the offseason.
“Chad failed to live up to his academic responsibilities and is no longer with the program,” San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher said of the decision.
Baker-Mazara then enrolled at Northwest Florida State Junior College. He averaged 15 points per game while shooting 47 percent from three-point range that season before transferring back to the Division 1 level. He enrolled at Auburn in July of 2023 and quickly made his mark as one of the top players in the SEC. Baker-Mazara averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game over 35 games, making nine starts for the Tigers. He shot 42 percent from three-point range and posted a 25-point, five-rebound, four-assist game in a win over Georgia in February.
Baker-Mazara moved into the starting lineup this season for the Tigers, making 34 starts over 38 games. He averaged 12 points, three rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range. He finished in double-figure scoring 25 times, including an 18-point performance in a loss to Florida in the National Semifinal game. He earned All-SEC third team honors as well as a spot on the All-SEC tournament team. A consistent shooter throughout his career, Baker-Mazara finished top five in free throw percentage in the SEC each of the past two seasons.