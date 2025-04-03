Former San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders enters transfer portal
Virginia junior forward Elijah Saunders entered the college basketball portal on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the 10th member of Virginia’s team to enter since the conclusion of the season.
Saunders spent his first two collegiate seasons at San Diego State, playing sparingly during the Aztecs’ run to the NCAA title game in 2022-23. He stepped up as a sophomore for San Diego State in 2023-24, playing in 37 games while starting 21. Saunders averaged six points and four rebounds per game while shooting 32 percent from three-point range.
A dominant player at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Saunders averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior and finished with a 69-10 record over his three varsity seasons. San Diego State was able to secure his commitment over Notre Dame, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Saunders was a late entry into the college basketball transfer portal last spring, doing so in the final few days before the portal closed. He committed to Virginia less than a week later, reportedly receiving an NIL deal valued in the mid-six figures. Two weeks before the start of this past season, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement effective immediately, sending shockwaves throughout the college basketball world.
The Cavaliers finished the season 15-17 under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, finishing with a losing record for the first time since Bennett’s first season in 2009-10. Saunders was one of two players to average double figures for Virginia this past season, starting 26 games in his lone season with the Cavaliers. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 34 percent from three-point range.
Saunders had 19 points against Louisville and Florida this season and went for a career high 22 points in a win over North Carolina State and likely will have no shortage of suitors now that he’s available once again.
San Diego State’s Miles Byrd posted a tweet in support of Saunders following the transfer announcement on Wednesday. The two were roommates while they were Aztecs for two seasons.
It remains to be seen if San Diego State will get involved within Saunders recruitment in hopes of bringing him back to the Mesa. The Aztecs have begun reloading their roster next season and have added Jeremiah Oden and likely Magoon Gwath to a group that returns Miles Heide, Pharoah Compton and Thokbor Majak.
