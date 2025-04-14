Former San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders transfers to Maryland
Forward Elijah Saunders will play college basketball at his third difference college next season. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Saunders will be moving 130 miles Northeast for his next home.
On Sunday, Saunders announced that he’ll play next season at the University of Maryland for new head coach Buzz Williams. Saunders entered the transfer portal earlier this month, ending his time after one season at Virginia, following a mass exodus of players after a rocky season for the Cavaliers.
Saunders was a late entry into the college basketball transfer portal last spring when he left San Diego State, doing so in the final few days before the portal closed. He committed to Virginia less than a week later, reportedly receiving an NIL deal valued in the mid-six figures. Two weeks before the start of this past season, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement effective immediately, surprising many throughout the college basketball world.
Virginia finished the season 15-17 under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, finishing with a losing record for the first time since Bennett’s first season in 2009-10. Saunders was one of two players to average double figures for Virginia this past season, starting 26 games in his lone season with the Cavaliers. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 34 percent from three-point range.
Saunders played two seasons at San Diego State before spending this past year in the ACC, playing in 19 games as a freshman. He stepped up as a sophomore for San Diego State in 2023-24, playing in 37 games while starting 21. Saunders averaged six points and four rebounds per game while shooting 32 percent from three-point range.
He had 19 points against Louisville and Florida this past season and went for a career high 22 points in a win over North Carolina State. At San Diego State, Saunders was roommates with All-Mountain West wing Myles Byrd. The two players were freshman during San Diego State’s run to the national championship game in Houston in 2022-23.
A heavily recruited player out of Phoenix, Saunders averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior at Sunnyslope High School and finished with a 69-10 record over his three varsity seasons. San Diego State was able to secure his commitment over finalists Notre Dame, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
