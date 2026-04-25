Former San Diego State forward finds new home via transfer portal

Former San Diego State Aztecs forward Miles Heide has found a new home all the way across the country.

Heide has committed to Virginia Tech for his senior season.

All six former SDSU players who entered the portal have now found new homes, even as the Aztecs continue to rebuild their roster with an eye toward bouncing back from the most disappointing season in program history.

What Miles Heide did at SDSU

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Heide started 31 of 32 games as a junior and averaged 5.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.1 minutes.

Coach Brian Dutcher said during his wrap-up news conference that he would be looking for a rebounder in the offseason, which perhaps helped Heide make his decision to enter the portal.

Heide broke a finger in the Mountain West tournament semifinal win against New Mexico and missed the championship game against Utah State. SDSU lost that game to miss out on the MW’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth, and was then snubbed for an at-large berth on Selection Sunday because of a weak resume.

SDSU declined invitations to the NIT and The Crown.

Heide started 40 of 99 games in three seasons at SDSU, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The Aztecs have lost their top four rebounders from last season. Miles Byrd, the leading rebounder at 4.7 per game, will use his final season of eligibility at Providence. He was followed by Heide (4.5), Magoon Gwath (4.3), who committed to DePaul after an injury-marred sophomore season at SDSU, and senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters (3.6), who is out of eligibility.

What’s next for Heide

Heide will help coach Mike Young rebuild his roster after seven players left via the portal after the Hokies, like the Aztecs, missed the postseason. They had an interesting season, finishing with a 19-13 overall record but only 8-10 in the ACC, which put them in a tie for 11th. They lost to Wake Forest in their opening game in the ACC Tournament.

SDSU’s roster

Dutcher has been busy loading up for next season. He added point guard Chance Gladden from Boston University on Thursday, two days after officially signing forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry from Sacramento State — he also played for former league rival UNLV — and guard Nick Anderson from Rice.

Dutcher has also been looking to add a foreign player or two.