Former San Diego State guard earns pre-draft workouts with NBA teams

The NBA Draft is coming up on June 23-24, and former San Diego State Aztecs guard Reese Dixon-Waters will have the chance to improve his stock in the coming weeks.

Dixon-Waters has scheduled pre-draft workouts with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and the Sacramento Kings on June 11, according to a post on X by Vince Wolfram of The College Sports Co.

What this means for Dixon-Waters

This is good news for the 6-foot-5, 217-pounder from Long Beach, who was a mainstay for the Aztecs after transferring from Southern Cal, particularly during his final season of eligibility.

Dixon-Waters currently doesn’t show up in ESPN’s top 100 prospects or The Sporting News’ Top 60 prospects.

That could change, of course, if Dixon-Waters has impressive workouts and word gets around to other teams.

Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Reese Dixon-Waters (39). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And, of course, there are plenty of other opportunities for players who aren’t drafted, such as the NBA G League and professional leagues overseas.

The Kings and Warriors are both lottery teams.

Sacramento has the No. 7 pick overall in the first round, as well as picks 34 and 45 in the second round. The Kings finished 22-60 and are looking to continue to bolster their young core as they struggle to overcome their dismal playoff history. The Kings have made it to the playoffs just once since 2005-06, when they were eliminated in the first round by the Warriors in 2022-23.

Golden State has the 11th pick overall in the first round and the 54th pick in the second round. The Warriors finished 37-45. They beat the Clippers in the play-in tournament before being eliminated by the Suns. The Warriors have several needs as they try to regain their swagger from winning four NBA titles from 2015 to 2022. They’ve missed the playoffs two of the last three seasons.

Who is Dixon-Waters?

Dixon-Waters had a huge senior season, leading the Aztecs with 13.1 points and 30 minutes per game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds. He returned strong after missing the entire previous season with a foot injury and was one of the reasons the Aztecs had such high expectations going into last season. Despite those expectations, the Aztecs missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

He left Montezuma Mesa with the best career free-throw shooting percentage in school history, 88.8% (151-of-170).

Dixon-Waters played his first two seasons at USC, where he was the Pac-12’s Sixth Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2022-23.

After transferring to SDSU, he started 23 of the 37 games he played in during the 2023-24 season, averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 25.7 minutes. He helped the Aztecs reach the Sweet 16 that season, where the Aztecs lost by 30 points to UConn, which had defeated SDSU in the national championship game the previous season.