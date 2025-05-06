Former San Diego State guard invited to NBA G League Elite Camp
Lamont Butler, known for making the biggest shot in San Diego State basketball history, has earned an invite to this week’s NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago.
Butler completed his collegiate career this past season at Kentucky, utilizing his fifth season of eligibility. He started 27 games for the Wildcats this past season, averaging 11 points, four assists and three rebounds per game while shooting a career high 39 percent from three-point range.
At San Diego State, Butler played in 131 games, making 102 starts. A three-time All-Mountain West defensive team selection, Butler won conference defensive player of the year in 2023-24. A constant presence defensively, Butler was top three in the conference in steal percentage in each of his final three seasons with the Aztecs.
During San Diego State’s run to the national championship game in the 2022-23 season, Butler played a major role. He had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in a round of 32 win over Furman. In an Elite 8 win over Creighton, Butler scored 18 points on 8-11 shooting. With the ball in his hands as the Aztecs trailed Florida Atlantic in the final seconds of the national semifinal, Butler’s midrange jump shot swished through at the buzzer to send the Aztecs into their final national title game. Butler is the only player to hit a game-winning shot with his team trailing in NCAA Final Four history.
A three-star recruit out of Riverside Poly High School in the class of 2020, Butler chose the Aztecs over offers from 15 other schools. Butler won 91 games over his four varsity seasons, was named league MVP as a senior, in addition to grabbing All-State honors. He left high school having passed Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller as the all-time scoring leader in Riverside Poly history.
Butler will be one of 45 players at this week’s elite camp in Chicago, joining Kentucky teammate Amari Williams. The players will participate in 5-on-5 games in addition to strength and agility drills in front of NBA and G League coaches and executives. A select number of players who stand out will be invited to the NBA Draft combine that is scheduled for the following days in Chicago. Butler’s former Aztec teammate Miles Byrd is one of 75 players who have been invited to the draft combine.