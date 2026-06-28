Former San Diego State guard Reese Dixon-Waters joins Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League



Former San Diego State Aztecs guard Reese Dixon-Waters didn’t get selected in the NBA Draft, but he did get the next-best thing.

Dixon-Waters signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors and will play with them in the NBA Summer League. Under the non-guaranteed deal, the team will evaluate the guard in the Summer League and then at training camp. If the Warriors like what they see, they can convert it to a two-way contract.

Coincidentally, the Warriors also signed Nick Boyd, who played one season with the Aztecs before moving on to the Wisconsin Badgers for his final college season. Boyd and Dixon-Waters were teammates with the Aztecs in 2024-25, but never got to play together because Dixon-Waters missed the entire season with a foot injury.

What this means for Dixon-Waters

Dixon-Waters had pre-draft workouts with both the Warriors and Sacramento Kings earlier this month. They were good opportunities for the 6-foot-5, 217-pound guard to at least show his skills. He didn’t appear in the final “big board” pre-draft prospect rankings, such as ESPN’s Top 100 and The Sporting News’ Top 60.

The Warriors and Kings were both lottery teams.

His first action could come in the California Classic in Sacramento from July 4-6.

The bulk of the Summer League is in Las Vegas from July 9-19.

Golden State finished 37-45 last season. It was relegated to the play-in tournament, where they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers before being dispatched by the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors drafted Yaxel Lendeborg from Michigan in the first round and LaJae Jones from Florida State in the second round.

Who is Dixon-Waters?

After missing the entire 2024-25 season with a foot injury, Dixon-Waters bounced back strong by leading SDSU in scoring last season with 13.1 points and in minutes played, at 30 per game. He cleared 3.6 rebounds per game.

During his time on Montezuma Mesa, he had the best free-throw shooting percentage, 88.8% (151-of-170), in school history.

Dixon-Waters and the Aztecs were snubbed on Selection Sunday due to a weak at-large resume, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons.

Dixon-Waters played his first three college seasons at Southern California, where he was named the Pac-12’s Sixth Player of the Year in 2022-23.

He then transferred to SDSU the season after the Aztecs reached their first Final Four. He was a key contributor in 2023-24, when he started 23 of the 37 games he played in, when he averaged 25.7 minutes, 9.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

The Aztecs made it back to the Sweet 16 that season before being routed by UConn. It was UConn that denied the Aztecs the national championship a year early.