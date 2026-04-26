Former San Diego State guard Taj DeGourville commits to Big Ten program via transfer portal

Former San Diego State Aztecs guard Taj DeGourville is going from a school that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons to one that just recently claimed its first-ever March Madness wins.

DeGourville has committed to Nebraska, which was one of the best feel-good stories in college hoops.

His commitment means all six former Aztecs who entered the transfer portal have landed with new schools, even as the Aztecs rebuild their roster in an attempt to move past the most disappointing season in program history. SDSU failed to live up to high expectations when it missed March Madness.

What Taj DeGourville did at SDSU

DeGourville spent two seasons with the Aztecs. He came off the bench in all 31 games as a freshman and then started at point guard in the first five games of the recently concluded season. He lost that job to true freshman Elzie Harrington, who will be one of the key Aztecs returning next season.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that DeGourville became so frustrated with being demoted to a reserve that he stormed past coach Brian Dutcher after being subbed out against Lamar on Dec. 10, after making a defensive error and tore apart his jersey.

The newspaper reported that former SDSU star Jamaal Franklin, who was sitting courtside across from the Aztecs’ bench, ran over and ushered DeGourville to the locker room to cool him off.

DeGourville played in all 33 games and averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes.

What’s next for DeGourville

DeGourville joins a Nebraska team that won its first 20 games and then made it all the way to the Sweet 16 after never having won in March Madness.

Nebraska lost to Purdue in its opener in the Big Ten Tournament, but then beat Troy for its first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers followed that with a win over Vanderbilt to reach the Sweet 16, where they lost to Iowa.

The Cornhuskers finished 28-7 overall and 15-5 in the Big Ten.

SDSU’s roster

The Aztecs should have a thriving backcourt next season. Coach Brian Dutcher has added point guard Chance Gladden from Boston University and guard Nick Anderson from Rice. They’ll be in the mix along with Harrington and Latrell Davis, who will be coming off his redshirt season.