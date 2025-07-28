Four-star 2026 prospect schedules visit with San Diego State basketball
It looks like the recruiting battle between San Diego State and North Carolina State for four-star center Trevon Carter-Givens is heating up.
Carter-Givens, who’s in the class of 2026, has scheduled an official visit to San Diego State for Sept. 11, according to TheWolfpacker.com.
That will be less than a week after the four-star center makes his official visit to North Carolina State on Sept. 5, according to a post on X by Noah Fleischman of TheWolfpacker.com.
Carter-Givens, best-known for his shot-blocking prowess, announced recently that he received an offer from coach Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs program.
It’s at least the 11th offer for Carter-Givens, whose top two choices appear to be the Aztecs and Wolf Pack, according to 247Sports. He is also being recruited by Arizona State, Washington, USC, UNLV, Creighton and Florida State, among others.
The 6-foot-10, 190-pound Carter-Givens currently attends the elite SoCal Academy in Castaic, north of Los Angeles. The 247Sports composite rates him as a four-star prospect. He is ranked 125th nationally, 21st among centers and 13th among the class of 2026 players in California.
He has been called one of the best shot blockers in the country. With a 7 ½-foot wingspan, he has averaged around three blocks per game in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
SoCal Academy is described as Southern California’s premier basketball prep school. Carter-Givens also plays for Team WhyNot Basketball Club, also located in Southern California.
He would certainly be an intriguing addition to the Aztecs if he chooses to play on Montezuma Mesa and is one of several players from the class of 2026 to receive an offer from SDSU.
Dutcher has assembled a veteran roster for the 2025-26 season. It’s led by guard Miles Byrd and 7-footer Magoon Gwath, both of whom withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to Montezuma Mesa for another season. They’re looking to advance further in March Madness than they did last season, when they lost 95-68 to North Carolina in a First Four game.
The Aztecs have announced three marquee opponents for the forthcoming season: Michigan and Oregon in their first two games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week, and against Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.