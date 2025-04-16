Four-star guard Elzie Harrington commits to San Diego State
For the second straight day, San Diego State has added a commitment to the men’s basketball team and this time it comes from the high school ranks.
Elzie Harrington, a 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California announced his commitment to the Aztecs on Wednesday afternoon. Harrington becomes the second high school commitment for San Diego State in the 2025 class, joining Heritage Christian forward Tae Simmons.
A four-year varsity player for the Braves, Harrington averaged between 13 and 16 points per game during all four of his seasons at St. John Bosco. Across 113 career games, he averaged 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. He helped the Braves to a victory over San Ramon Valley as a junior, capturing the CIF State Division 1 title in Sacramento.
Harrington initially committed to Harvard this past summer, marking a significant commitment for the Ivy League who have struggled to attract top talent during the era of NIL. On the final day of December, Harrington flipped his commitment from Harvard to USC, choosing to stay nearby home to play for the Trojans. Earlier this month, Harrington announced that he was withdrawing his commitment from USC, choosing to restart his recruitment. Arizona State and UCLA were two other schools involved with Harrington prior to his commitments.
An experienced ball handler with excellent size for the guard positions, Harrington had six assists or more in 13 games this past season. In a December victory against St. Pius X, Harrington went for a career high 41 points and dished out five assists while shooting 13-16 from the field. ESPN ranks Harrington as the nation’s No. 66 player in the class of 2025 and No. 7 in California.
Harrington’s commitment now leaves San Diego State with 13 scholarship players on next season’s roster, pending the decisions of both Magoon Gwath and Miles Byrd. San Diego State’s second and third leading scorers from last season, Gwath and Byrd are currently going through the NBA Draft process while collecting feedback for where they stand among pro teams. They have until June 15 to remove their names from the draft while maintaining collegiate eligibility.
