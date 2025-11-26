How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Baylor men's basketball game
San Diego State quickly regained its swagger with a 97-80 win against Oregon in the Players Era Festival and moves on to face Baylor on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
The Aztecs (3-2) face the Bears (4-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on truTV.
San Diego State dominated on both ends of the floor to beat Oregon by double digits a year after losing to the Ducks in this same tournament, when it was just eight teams. The Aztecs were coming off a 94-54 loss to No. 7 Michigan the night before, their worst loss in a quarter century.
SDSU shot 67.2%, the best shooting percentage for any team coached by Brian Dutcher and the fourth time an Aztecs team has shot at least that well since the start of the Mountain West era.
“We shot the ball unbelievably today,” Dutcher said. “I don't know the last time — I can't believe we shot 67% from the field in a long, long time, if ever in my head coaching tenure here.”
Dutcher said he was proud of how his team regained its confidence after the blowout loss to the Wolverines. He said he told the players to forget about the Michigan loss and move on to face Oregon, and now all the focus will be on Baylor.
“Any coach here that's sitting here is going, ‘I don't want to be one of the teams that goes 0-3,’ because they're going to be a really good basketball team here that's going to go 0-3. You get the first win, and now we'll try to go 2-1, like we were last year in the event.”
Baylor beat Creighton 81-74 in its Players Era Festival opener before losing 96-81 to No. 14 St. John’s.
The Players Era Festival is now an 18-team tournament that promises each participating team $1 million in NIL funds. The winner gets an additional $1 million.
San Diego was the only program not from a power conference to play in last year’s event, yet beat No. 21 Creighton and No. 6 Houston.
Now the Aztecs have beaten a Big Ten team and look to take down a Big 12 squad.
Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State take on Baylor in Las Vegas as part of the Players Era Festival:
How to watch San Diego State vs. Baylor
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
How to watch: truTV
How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)