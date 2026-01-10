How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Fresno State men's basketball game

San Diego State can run its winning streak to five games if it beats current Mountain West and future Pac-12 rival Fresno State on Saturday night in the teams’ only meeting this season.

This will be the 131st meeting between the Aztecs (10-4, 4-0 MW) and Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3), but the only time this season because the MW pivoted back to an unbalanced schedule after Grand Canyon joined the league.

The rivalry will return to two games a season after both the Aztecs and Bulldogs are in the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season, along with current MW foes Boise State, Colorado State, and Utah State. They’ll join holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, as well as fellow newcomers Gonzaga and Texas State.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Bulldogs were picked to finish 11th in the 12-team league.

SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said the Bulldogs are “playing good basketball. Coach (Vance) Walberg does a good job. They're dangerous offensively. They can really shoot the three, which you know, if you've covered me long enough, always is a concern of mine. If you run into a night where a team gets hot for three, they're better defensively and more connected. I'm looking forward to a real challenging game tomorrow night here in Viejas Arena.”

Key facts

SDSU leads the series 74-56 , including 43-20 in San Diego and 10-5 at Viejas Arena.

Because of its weak showing against marquee teams during the non-conference schedule, San Diego State pretty much has to bank on winning the MW tournament to claim the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU is currently No. 69 in the NCAA NET Rankings, while Nevada is 67th. The NET Rankings are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness.

The Aztecs’ 43 wins on their home floor versus Fresno State are their most against a Mountain West program in its history and their 12-game-win streak against the Bulldogs is their third-longest among league members.

SDSU has shot 50-plus percent in each of its last four games, all victories, and is 72-2 in its last 74 games when it shoots at least 50% from the field.

SDSU has started its conference season 4-0 for the third time in Dutcher’s nine seasons. Overall, it’s the sixth time in the last 17 years the program has gotten off to a 4-0 start in Mountain West play

Below is a look at how to watch Fresno State at San Diego State.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10

Game time: 8 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS