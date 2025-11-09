How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Idaho State men's basketball game
The San Diego State Aztecs will look to get coach Brian Dutcher his 200th win as head coach when they host Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference on Sunday afternoon.
Dutcher is 199-68 since replacing Steve Fisher before the 2017-18 season. He can become the third Aztecs head coach to reach the 200-win plateau, and the fastest. The only other 200-game winners are Fisher (a school-record 386 wins) and George Ziegenfuss (316), and they picked up their 200th wins in their 349th and 357th games, respectively.
Dutcher came to SDSU with Fisher prior to the 1999-2000 season, and together they turned a moribund program into one of the best programs on the West Coast and a perennial NCAA Tournament team. Dutcher got the Aztecs to their first Final Four in 2023, where they reached the national championship game before losing to UConn.
Dutcher was assistant head coach for 12 seasons before being designated the head coach in waiting for six seasons.
The Aztecs lead this series 3-2 with all three victories coming in San Diego. This will be the first meeting since a 96-80 SDSU win on Dec. 4, 1980 at Peterson Gym.
SDSU won its season opener 77-45 against Long Beach State on Tuesday night while the Bengals (2-0) won 71-68 at San Diego on Friday night.
The Aztecs are 22.5-point favorites, according to Dimers.com. It gives SDSU a 97% chance of winning, with a predicted final score of 80-59. ISU has a 53% chance of covering the spread and there’s a 48% chance of the total going over 139.5.
Dutcher said it’s doubtful that 7-foot shot blocker Magoon Gwath will make his season debut on Sunday, as he was only recently cleared for contact in practice as he works back from late April surgery on his right knee. A more realistic date is Nov. 18 against Troy.
However, guard Reese Dixon-Waters is expected back after missing the Long Beach State game with an eye injury.
The Bengals won’t have much time to prepare for the Aztecs, which is fine with Dutcher.
“I like where the team is at,” Dutcher said. “We're getting healthy, we're working hard, and hopefully we'll be ready to come out and put a good performance on the floor Sunday afternoon at Viejas Arena.”
Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State’s home game against Idaho State on Sunday afternoon:
How to watch San Diego State vs. Idaho State
Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
Game time: 2 p.m. PT
Where: Viejas Arena
How to watch: KUSI-TV (local)
How to listen: San Diego Sports 760