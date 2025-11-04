How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Long Beach State men's basketball game
Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs will look to win their 13th straight season opener and 16th straight home opener when they welcome Long Beach State to Viejas Arena.
SDSU is on an eight-game winning streak against the 49ers and leads the all-time series 40-22. The Aztecs have won 16 of the last 17 meetings dating to 1980 and are 22-10 in games played in San Diego.
The Aztecs are 25.5-point favorites, according to Dimers.com. It gives SDSU a 98% chance of winning, with a predicted final score of 78-55. LBSU has a 54% chance of covering the spread and there’s a 50% chance of the 134.5-point over/under hitting.
San Diego State begins a season of high expectations behind a packed roster led by swingman Miles Byrd, guard Reese Dixon-Waters and, eventually, 7-footer Magoon Gwath. Fans won’t see Gwath on the court for a while, however, as he’s not expected to be cleared to practice with contact until Thursday. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late April.
Dutcher will begin getting a feel for his rotation and begin getting a look at newcomers Sean Newman and Jeremiah Oden in action.
The Aztecs (21-10 last year) are looking to make a far deeper run in March Madness than they did last year, when they were routed by North Carolina in a First Four matchup. They’re the unanimous pick to win the Mountain West in their final season in the league before jumping to the new-look Pac-12 next year and could soon jump into The Associated Press Top 25.
The 49ers have some familiar faces as they look to rebound from going 7-25 last year in the first season under coach Chris Acker. Acker was an assistant under Dutcher for five seasons before taking the job at The Beach. Among the transfers are forward Demarshay (Shay) Johnson Jr., who spent three seasons with the Aztecs, appearing in 40 games and averaging 0.8 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per game.
The Aztecs split their exhibition games, losing by seven points to No. 12 UCLA and routing San Diego. This is the first of a three-game homestand that also includes Idaho State on Sunday afternoon and Troy on Nov. 18. Those games will serve as a warmup for the Player's Era Festival in Las Vegas, where the Aztecs’ first two opponents will be No. 7 Michigan on Nov. 24 and Oregon on Nov. 25.
Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State’s season opener on Tuesday evening.
How to watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
Game time: 7 p.m. PT
Where: Viejas Arena
How to watch: KUSI-TV (local)
How to listen: San Diego Sports 760