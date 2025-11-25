How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Oregon men's basketball game
San Diego State must quickly move past a 40-point loss to No. 7 Michigan if it wants to get back on its feet in the Players Era Festival and avoid a three-game losing streak.
The Aztecs (2-2) face Oregon (4-1) on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and the game will be shown on TNT.
San Diego State was routed 94-54 by the Wolverines on Monday night. It was SDSU’s worst loss since an 86-38 defeat at Utah on Feb. 11, 1999, the season before Steve Fisher was hired. Fisher, of course, brought along Brian Dutcher as his top assistant and the two turned around a moribund program
“As much as it can serve as a learning experience, this is not the time to learn from it,” Dutcher said. “It's the time to put it behind us as quickly as we can, know that we're good, get our swagger back up, and come out and compete at a high level against a good Oregon team.
“That's the beauty of basketball,” Dutcher added. “We don't have to sit here and dwell on it for a week. We're playing again (Tuesday). And we will be excited to have an opportunity to get back on the floor and try to play a better brand of basketball than we played tonight.”
San Diego State is 3-4 against the Ducks. The teams have played just once since 1997, when Oregon beat the Aztecs 78-68 in last year’s inaugural Players Era Festival. The Ducks went on to win what was then an eight-team tournament.
Oregon lost to No. 21 Auburn on Monday night, 84-73.
The Players Era Festival is now an 18-team tournament that promises each participating team $1 million in NIL funds. The winner gets an additional $1 million.
SDSU’s third opponent will be determined after all the Tuesday games are finished, based on record and point differential. San Diego was the only program not from a power conference to play in last year’s event, yet beat No. 21 Creighton and No. 6 Houston.
Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State take on Oregon in Las Vegas as part of the Players Era Festival:
How to watch San Diego State vs. Oregon
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25
Game time: 8 p.m. PT
Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
How to watch: TNT
How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)