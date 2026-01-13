How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Wyoming men's basketball game

The San Diego State Aztecs will make their final trip to Laramie, which is probably worth celebrating even before they face off against the Wyoming Cowboys on Wednesday night.

Travel from San Diego to Wyoming in the winter is often challenging and then the Aztecs have to deal with playing at 7,165 feet.

The Aztecs (11-4, 5-0 Mountain West) won’t have to worry about that anymore after Wednesday night because they’re moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season. Tipoff against the Cowboys (11-5, 2-3) is at 5 p.m. PT at Arena-Auditorium. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs will look to extend their winning streak to six games and keep pace with Utah State atop the Mountain West.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Cowboys were picked to finish ninth in the 12-team league.

Wyoming Cowboys director of strategy and advanced analytics, head coach Sundance Wicks and assistant coach Chris McMillian. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Every game is critical for the Aztecs, who almost certainly will have to win the Mountain West tournament in order to guarantee a berth in March Madness.

The Aztecs are coming off a 71-52 home win against Fresno State in which they shot poorly but dominated the Bulldogs on defense and on the backboards.

“Overall, we're getting better, and that's all I want to see,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “Whatever is in the past is in the past. We’ve played a good, competitive schedule. Aztec basketball, over the history I've been here with Steve Fisher and now here as the head coach, and my staff, always gets better as the year goes on. I think that's standard for San Diego State. Our goal is to get better, whatever that means on both ends of the floor. We have to find a way to get better. We do that, we'll have the season we want to have.”

Key facts

The Aztecs have beaten the Cowboys 13 straight times and lead the overall series 53-41. That includes a 14-23 record at Arena-Auditorium and 14-27 overall in Laramie.

Since the start of the 2009-10 season, SDSU leads the series 24-5, which includes an 8-4 mark in Laramie. The Aztecs’ victories on the Cowboys’ home floor in that span have been by an average of 11.5 points, but their last three wins have been by 7, 5 and 3 points.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State at Wyoming.

How to watch San Diego State at Wyoming

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Game time: 5 p.m. PT

Where: Arena-Auditorium | Laramie

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

