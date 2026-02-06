How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Air Force men's basketball game

San Diego State continues its Mountain West farewell tour while needing to keep focus on the fact that there’s no room for error when it comes to its NCAA Tournament chances.

Up next is a final trip to the Air Force Academy on Saturday, where the high altitude and the lowly Falcons await. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. PT and the game will air on FS1.

The Aztecs (16-6, 10-2 Mountain West) remain tied for the MW lead with Utah State while the Falcons (3-19, 0-11) occupy last place in the 12-team league.

The Falcons have lost 15 straight games, including 81-58 at SDSU on Dec. 17 in the MW opener for both teams.

SDSU is coming off a home win against Wyoming that followed a road loss to Utah State.

“These two games were critical to our season,” coach Brian Dutcher said after the nine-point win against the Cowboys. “This one tonight at home against Wyoming, who I felt was dangerous, now we go to Air Force, which is hard to play at. Look at Air Force’s record. It's an academy team, and if we could get a win there, we'll be in first place with a bye week. That's what I want to have happen in the worst way, so that we can hopefully get Magoon (Gwath) or Elzie (Harrington) both back working. We can be at full strength for the stretch run.”

SDSU, Utah State, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State are moving into the reconfigured Pac-12 starting next season, while the Falcons will be among the teams staying behind.

SDSU was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW regular-season title and the Cowboys were picked ninth in the 12-team league.

Roster update

Magoon Gwath is expected to miss his sixth straight start due to a hip flexor injury and freshman Elzie Harrington is expected to miss his fourth straight start with a leg injury. With the Aztecs getting a week off after Saturday’s game, Dutcher says they both could be back for a home game against Nevada on Feb. 14.

Key facts

The Aztecs and Falcons are meeting for the 93rd time overall and 44th time at Clune Arena. SDSU leads the series 68-24, including 26-17 at the Academy. SDSU has won 12 straight overall and six straight at Clune Arena.

The Falcons have not defeated SDSU since Jan. 12, 2019.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State at Air Force.

How to watch San Diego State at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Game time: 5 p.m. PT

Where: Clune Arena | Colorado Springs

How to watch: FS1

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

