How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Air Force men's basketball game

San Diego State has one more go-around in the Mountain West Conference before moving into the new-look Pac-12 next season.

The run for the MW title starts Wednesday night when the Aztecs (5-3) host Air Force (3-8), which was picked to finish last in the 12-team league. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and the game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The pressure is on, considering that the Aztecs were the preseason pick to win the conference title. With some early-season slip-ups, the Aztecs’ best path into the NCAA Tournament would be to win the postseason tournament and claim the MW’s automatic bid. The Aztecs go into the opener with a NET Ranking of 82, an unfamiliar position for coach Brian Dutcher’s squad.

SDSU has won 11 straight games overall against the Falcons and 17 straight at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs lead the overall series 67-24 lead in the series, including 36-6 in San Diego and 21-3 at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs are 18-8 in MW openers, including 4-0 against Air Force.

This will be the first of three games for the Aztecs in six days. It’ll also be their final tuneup before facing No. 1 Arizona at Phoenix on Saturday night. The Aztecs will then return to Viejas to host Whittier on Dec. 22.

This has been a different Aztecs team so far. For a program known for its defense, the Aztecs are averaging 81.9 points through eight games.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts in the second half against the Oregon Ducks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has also gotten strong performances off the bench the last two games, particularly by guard BJ Davis, who now leads the Aztecs in scoring (12.6 points per game) without the benefit of a start. He has scored in double digits in each of the last six games, including 18 and 16 points, respectively, in helping the Aztecs beat Utah Valley and Lamar in their last two games.

SDSU ranks No. 6 in the nation with 42.5 bench points per game and has totaled at least 40 bench points in each of the last four games and in five of eight games. San Diego State ranks No. 2 in percentage of bench points vs. total points among the top 10 bench scoring teams in the nation.

In the last two games, the Aztec bench has scored 62% of its total points (103-of-166) and Davis is responsible for 36% of those points (34-of-103).

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State hosting Air Force on Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Air Force

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17

Game time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

