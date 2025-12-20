How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. No. 1 Arizona men's basketball game

This was always going to be one of the biggest games on San Diego State’s schedule.

And then undefeated Arizona moved all the way to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, which makes Saturday night’s game on a neutral court even that much bigger for an Aztecs team still looking for its identity.

The Aztecs (6-3) face the Wildcats (10-0) at PHX Arena, which will no doubt be packed with Arizona fans. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will be shown on ESPN2. The game is part of the Naismith Hall of Fame series.

While backup guard BJ Davis has established himself as SDSU’s most consistent player — and leading scorer — while coming off the bench, now would be a great time for the starting five to come together and play a complete game.

Starting swingman Miles Byrd, the Mountain West preseason player of the year, has scored in double figures just twice in the last six games, although he was slowed by the flu in one of those games.

Guard Reese Dixon-Waters, who had been the team’s leading scorer earlier in the season, has gone three straight games scoring in single digits, and four of six.

Magoon Gwath has played better in the last two games. He didn’t make his season debut until the third game as he rehabbed his right knee following surgery in late April.

Davis leads the Aztecs in scoring at 13.3 points per game without the benefit of a start. Among those who have played no more than 195 minutes without a start, Davis ranks No. 1 in the nation in points per game off the bench and free throw percentage (.947).

The Wildcats lead the series 25-7 and are 5-0 against the Aztecs when they’re ranked in the Top 5. They’re also undefeated in four games against the Aztecs on neutral floors. Arizona has won each of the last five meetings, the most recent being an 87-70 win in Maui on Nov. 22, 2022.

The Wildcats are trying to match their best start since going 11-0 in 2021-22. They have won each of their last five games by 20 or more points, their longest such streak since starting the 2010-11 season with five straight.

Freshman Brayden Burries is averaging 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and shooting 61.3% from the floor and 38% from the 3-point line over the last five games.

Below is a look at how to watch San Diego State facing No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix.

How to watch San Diego State vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20

Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: PHX Arena | Phoenix

How to watch: ESPN2

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

