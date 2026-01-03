How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Boise State men's basketball game

The last time San Diego State faced Boise State, the Broncos ended the Aztecs’ Mountain West Tournament run before it even started, taking a 62-52 quarterfinal win in Las Vegas.

That alone should be a big motivation for the Aztecs (8-4, 2-0 MW), who pretty much need to win the conference tournament this year to receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs host the Broncos (9-4, 1-1) on Saturday night at Viejas Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

The Aztecs were the unanimous preseason pick to win the conference championship but struggled with their non-conference schedule. They are 0-3 in Quad 1 games, having lost to Michigan, Baylor and Arizona.

The Aztecs currently are No. 73 in the NCAA NET Rankings, which are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee as the the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for March Madness. The Broncos are No. 43 in NET and were picked to finish third in the MW.

Coach Brian Dutcher says rebounding will be the key against the Broncos.

“They're wide, they're strong. They have a physical team,” Dutcher said. “There's not a lot of skinny guys running around out there for them. We're going to have to do a good job putting body on body and finding ways to keep them off the glass, and finding ways to get around them, to get on the glass. They've done a great job rebounding over the years, and that will be a real key to the game tomorrow.”

The Broncos, coached by Leon Rice, will be moving into the new-look Pac-12 next year, along with SDSU, Fresno State, Colorado State and Utah State.

“Both teams have great cultures,” Dutcher said. “Leon's been at Boise State for 16 years. This is year 26 for me here with obviously most of those years with Coach (Steve) Fisher, but great cultures, and knowing what it takes to win this league and that that makes a big difference. If you have a good culture and you have a lot of tradition and both teams know each other really well, it's a competitive series. It's not chippy or anything like that. Both teams play super hard and have great respect for each other.”

How to watch Boise State at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Jan. 3

Game time: 7 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

