How to watch, listen to San Diego State vs. Colorado State men's basketball game

Miles Byrd and the San Diego State Aztecs return from a two-game road trip to host current Mountain West and future Pac-12 rival Colorado State on Wednesday night.

The Aztecs (14-5, 8-1 Mountain West) and Rams (12-8, 3-6) face off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Viejas Arena. The game will air on FS1.

The Aztecs continue to sit atop the MW standings in their final season in the league, ahead of three two-loss teams.

San Diego State and Colorado State will continue to be rivals when they move into the new-look Pac-12 next season, along with Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State. Gonzaga and Texas State are also joining holdovers Oregon State and Washington State.

San Diego State was the unanimous preseason pick to win the MW, while the Rams were picked to finish seventh in the 12-team league.

Miles Byrd

Byrd is coming off a big game against UNLV, when he scored 23 points by going 7 of 8 from the field, 5 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

He became the only player in the nation, since at least the 1996-97 season, with a game in which he scored at least 23 points, was perfect from beyond the arc on a minimum of five attempts, perfect from the line on a minimum of four attempts and had at least five assists and four steals.

Have yourself a day @_mbyrd21!



23 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL, 1 REB#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/oLcgFLjluU — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 24, 2026

He missed his season high by one point and was just two points off his career high of 25 set last season against Colorado State. Byrd was named the MW Preseason Player of the Year.

Key facts

SDSU leads the overall series 53-45 and is 22-4 on Steve Fisher Court. It has won 13 of the last 16 games in the series, including five straight in San Diego.

The Aztecs have won 11 of their last 13 games, with one of the losses coming against No. 1 Arizona in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

Coach Brian Dutcher told the San Diego Union-Tribune that 7-footer Magoon Gwath is doubtful for the game. He missed the last two games with a hip injury.

San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath (0). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Below is a look at how to watch Colorado State at San Diego State.

How to watch Colorado State at San Diego State

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Game time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego

How to watch: FS1

How to listen: San Diego Sports 760 (local)

